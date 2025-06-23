Vietnamese culture takes centre stage in South Korean city

SEOUL — The 2025 Vietnam Culture Week has officially opened in Pyeongtaek, 70km southwest of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Seoul capital, marking the first time the city has hosted a cultural event dedicated solely to Việt Nam .

Jointly organised by the Pyeongtaek city government and the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation, the event will run until June 26.

In his opening remarks, Mayor of Pyeongtaek Jung Jang-seon highlighted the city’s growing reputation as an international, liveable city, bolstered by Samsung's semiconductor cluster.

He noted its twinned relations with Việt Nam's central city of Đà Nẵng, and expressed his hope that the event will strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations while offering comfort to overseas Vietnamese.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ emphasised the importance of cultural exchanges as a foundation for enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, and education.

He noted that among the 300,000 Vietnamese residing in the RoK, around 3,000 are living in Pyeongtaek and contributing actively to the local economy. Ho expressed his hope that the local authorities will continue support the overseas Vietnamese community in the city.

The opening ceremony took place at Baedari Library Garden in Pyeongtaek downtown, featuring a symbolic lotus release to reflect Vietnamese cultural purity.

Highlights of the event include an exchange with Cherry Hyeri - a Korean YouTuber popular among Vietnamese audiences - and displays of traditional crafts, traditional long dress try-ons, and bamboo dancing.

Traditional music and cultural performances from both countries are also scheduled throughout the week. — VNA/VNS