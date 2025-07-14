Ruder Finn Asia acquires ERA Communications Vietnam

HCM CITY – Ruder Finn Asia, one of the world’s largest independent global communications and integrated marketing consultancies, has officially expanded its footprint in the region by acquiring ERA Communications Vietnam and its four other offices across Southeast Asia.

Through this strategic expansion, Ruder Finn establishes a direct presence in Việt Nam, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, complementing its existing Southeast Asia operations in Singapore, and Malaysia.

This growth significantly strengthens the firm’s regional footprint and enhances its ability to deliver integrated, comprehensive communications solutions to clients across Asia, solidifying Ruder Finn as the foremost independent communications consultancy in the region.

For the Vietnamese market, this means a bolstered capability to serve the unique needs of the local market with globally-backed expertise. Following the acquisition, the Era offices, including the Việt Nam operations, will officially operate under the Ruder Finn Era brand.

“Expansion in the Asia-Pacific region is an integral part of our global growth strategy as a consultancy. The emerging markets throughout APAC and SEA represent a significant opportunity for our clients who are looking to grow their brand footprints,” said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn.

“Welcoming Era Communications builds on our presence in the region, and strengthens our ability to deliver tailored, results-driven solutions grounded in deep local knowledge— while upholding the global standards our clients expect.”

Era Communications, a Southeast Asia-based strategic communications consultancy with 90 professionals, is renowned for its deep local insights and best-in-class work.

In Việt Nam, ERA is one of the most impactful strategic PR agencies and won two PR Asia Awards in 2025.

Founded in 2015, Era Communications is the premier homegrown ASEAN strategic communications consultancy. It is known for its innovative, award-winning campaigns and setting the benchmark for excellence in the communications industry of ASEAN’s emerging markets, including Việt Nam. It offers client solutions in all areas of reputation management, branding, social impact, B2B communications and digital experience.

Elan Shou, Global Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director of Ruder Finn Asia, added: “Leveraging advanced AI technology, local insights, and global perspectives, we believe the most effective strategies seamlessly blend authentic storytelling with deep market expertise. This acquisition enhances our presence in key Southeast Asian markets through Era’s exceptional local knowledge, positioning us to help clients thrive with campaigns that resonate across Viet Nam and the region.”

Founded in 1989, Ruder Finn Asia is the Asia-Pacific division of New York-based Ruder Finn, a global communications consulting firm, producing award-winning work at the intersection of content, creative and digital. – VNS