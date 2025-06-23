Piêu scarf heritage

Quảng Đức pottery is known for its wide range of forms, including wine bottles, jars, lime pots, vases, plant pots, incense burners and candle stands. Decorative motifs are equally rich, featuring mythical creatures, pastoral scenes, floral patterns, deer, peacocks, bats and more.
Mạnh was born in 1991 with brittle bone disease — but he has never let his condition define his limits. Inspired by Uncle Hồ’s teachings, he has chosen perseverance over despair, constantly striving to better himself and lead a life of value.