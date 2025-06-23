HTV to launch new film programme to lure young viewers back to TV

HCM CITY The Hồ Chí Minh City Television (HTV) will launch a new TV programme offering miniseries on topics targeting young viewers.

The programme, called Khung Phim Việt Đặc Sắc (Taste of Vietnamese Films), is co-produced by HCM City Television Film Studio (TFS) and private studios DiGi Picture and Hòa Bình Film.

It will introduce many TV series, consisting of around six to 15 episodes, that reflect love, modern life, Vietnamese identity, and humanitarian themes.

The programme will start with a 12-episode drama Xin Chào Ngày Mai (Hello Tomorrow) directed by filmmaker Đặng Minh Quốc, who earned a Master of Film and Television at Deakin University in Australia.

The series depicts the journey of self-discovery of a group of young people as they overcome life's challenges to achieve a better future.

The work features young actors Hương Uyên, Minh Thuấn and Bảo Trung.

It will begin broadcasting on the HTV7 channel at 7:30 pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, starting on June 23.

The programme will also include two comedies Nhà Bà Hà Vui Quá À! (Have Fun with Ms Hà’s Family) and Ông Bà Gánh Còng Lưng (Be Strong).

Nhà Bà Hà Vui Quá À! is directed by Đỗ Khôi and will be broadcast on July 22.

The 12-episode series revolves around a strong and demanding single mother named Hà, who has devoted all her life to her children.

The film depicts the conflicts in Vietnamese families, as well as women's challenges in life.

The film features veteran actress Ngân Quỳnh and young actors Trường Thịnh and Hồng Loan.

Directed by Đặng Minh Quốc, the six-part fantasy film Ông Bà Gánh Còng Lưng encourages viewers to believe in their abilities to conquer all challenges in life.

The film will be on air on August 25.

Thái Đình Diễm Khánh, deputy director of TFS, said at the introduction of the programme held on Tuesday that the Khung Phim Việt Đặc Sắc is expected to help Vietnamese films reach audiences, particularly young people.

She added that the staff spent months on screenplays, casting and settings to make the films perfect and attract more viewers.

The producer hosted a casting in February with support from directors Minh Cao, Nguyễn Thành Vinh and Đặng Minh Quốc, and celebrated artists Trịnh Kim Chi and Hai Nhất to find new faces for the films.

More than 500 young actors participated in the casting.

Veteran actor Hai Nhất said he hoped young actors would dare to try different roles. “I believe that their creativity and enthusiasm will bring new vitality to the Vietnamese film industry.”

Apart from three previous productions, more TV series on urban life and young people are scheduled to be released in the near future. VNS