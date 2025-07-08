Improper wiring ignites deadly HCM City apartment fire

HCM CITY — The fire that killed eight people at the Độc Lập apartment complex in Phú Thọ Hoà ward was caused by an electrical short circuit due to an improperly connected power line, local police said on July 8.

Initial findings indicate that the fire originated from a self-installed electrical wire supplying power to appliances in Apartment 0.20 on the ground floor. The faulty wiring sparked a blaze that quickly spread to the front of this apartment and the adjacent unit, 0.19. Both flats lacked escape routes, according to the HCM City Department of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency.

The Độc Lập apartment block, built in 2008, was not designed with emergency exits for ground-floor units. Investigators also noted that residents had modified their balconies with illegal structures, further blocking potential escape routes through balconies.

The firefighting and rescue teams from the municipal Department of Public Security quickly arrived at the scene and managed to rescue several residents trapped in other apartments. However, those in units 0.19 and 0.20 were unable to escape as the only available exit – the front door – was engulfed in flames. By the time firefighters reached them, all eight had died.

The fire broke out at around 10 pm on July 6. City authorities, law enforcement forces, and relevant units promptly arrived at the site to direct firefighting, rescue and recovery efforts, and to investigate the cause of the incident. Officials also visited the victims’ families to offer condolences and financial support.

This tragic incident is the latest in a series of deadly fires in HCM City and across the country. Despite increased public awareness campaigns and inspections by local authorities, compliance with fire safety regulations remains a serious issue.

Local residents were advised not to make unauthorised or unsafe electrical connections while using reliable power cords and electrical equipment, ensuring proper load capacity, and regularly inspecting wiring – especially if it has been in use for extended periods.

Authorities also urged residents to follow official fire safety regulations during construction or renovation, particularly ensuring there are accessible escape routes. Violations of fire safety law will be strictly handled in accordance with legal provisions. — VNA/VNS