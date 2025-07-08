Đông Giao: the village where wood comes to life

By Lê Hương

(with an additional interview by Minh Phương)

It’s a typical day in Đông Giao wood carving village in Hải Phòng City's Cẩm Giàng District.

Throughout the village, the rhythmic sounds of chiselling, sawing and carving fill the air.

At the village entrance, visitors may catch sight of artisan Vũ Xuân Én hard at work on a massive tree root.

He is creating an ambitious sculpture featuring hundreds of prominent figures from Vietnamese history. The root itself is impressive: six metres wide, 3.3 metres tall, and around five tonnes in weight.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

“I’m deeply passionate about this piece,” said Én. “My older brother shares a deep love for Vietnamese history, so together we decided to create this sculpture, ‘4,000 Years of Vietnamese History,’ from a single tree root. We wanted it to be not only beautiful but meaningful.”

Én is one of the village’s most respected artisans, having inherited the craft from his family over generations.

“To master this craft, you need both passion and natural talent,” he explained. “That’s the only way to become a truly skilled artisan.”

After working in the trade for 37 years, Én has mastered every task involved. Yet he said the most challenging part is carving human figures, as details must be exact, so people can recognise who they are.

The artisan has made a good livelihood through wood carving.

Profound passion

Like Én, many artisans in Đông Giao remain loyal to their craft for decades.

“This work demands perseverance, a love of learning and genuine passion,” said woodcarver Vũ Văn Tảo, 27, who has 12 years of experience. “If you’re only in it for the money, it won’t work.”

Tảo added that young people like him bring fresh creativity.

“With social media, there’s so much to learn, including techniques from China that we adapt and build upon,” he said. “We continuously refine the details — facial expressions, carving lines — and over time, our work becomes more beautiful and unique.”

Nguyễn Thị Hoa, one of the few women in the trade, said her love for the craft keeps her going, even when the work is exhausting.

“I’m so passionate about it, I just can’t walk away,” she said.

Hoa has been carving for nearly 20 years and has noticed more young people joining the trade.

“That’s why I keep learning from those more skilled than me, always seeking new ideas to improve my products and increase their quality and value,” she explained.

For 60-year-old woodcarver Vũ Văn Năng, President Hồ Chí Minh’s teachings remain relevant.

“President Hồ once said, ‘Study, study more, study forever,’” he recalled. “As craftsmen, we must do the same — keep learning endlessly, only stopping when our minds can no longer go on.”

Năng said he has loved this craft since childhood, and everyone here is dedicated to nurturing and strengthening it over time.

Đồng Giao village is home to over 1,000 households, with 95 per cent still practising the centuries-old tradition of wood carving.

“The local authorities actively support the community, first by facilitating access to loan programmes, especially employment-support loans through policy banks, to help villagers maintain and grow their woodworking businesses,” said village head Vũ Đức Thịnh. “We’re also training apprentices from other regions, passing on skills so they can contribute to the future of our craft village.”

Long tradition

The wood carving craft in Đông Giao has existed for over 300 years. In the past, Đông Giao artisans were renowned for producing worship items such as altar tables, temple gates, horizontal panels and couplets.

These products were highly prized in neighbouring provinces and cities.

Moreover, the skilled hands of Đông Giao craftsmen have left their mark on many famous architectural works across the country.

Even today, the people of Đông Giao take pride in the contributions of their talented artisans in building the ancient Imperial City of Huế.

According to village legend, during the reign of King Lê Cảnh Hưng (1740–1786), Đông Giao craftsmen, represented by Vũ Xuân Ngôn, were present in Huế to participate in construction projects for the feudal dynasty.

To this day, in Huế, there remains a village of Đông Giao artisans called Đông Tiến, which continues to preserve the craft passed down through generations.

Đông Giao craftsmen are known for their skillfulness, intelligence and diligence.

Over time, they have continuously innovated, improved their designs and enhanced their skills. They have also applied scientific and technical advances in production, creating an incredibly rich and diverse range of wood carving products for both domestic and overseas markets, including China among others. VNS