Việt Nam crowns first national champion in Italian wine sommelier competition

HCM CITY — The grand finale of the Việt Nam Best Sommelier in Italian Wines 2025 concluded successfully at the Reverie Saigon Hotel in HCM City late last week (July 25), marking a historic moment for the country’s growing sommelier community.

The competition, organised by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM) under the auspices of the Italian Embassy in Hà Nội and the Consulate General of Italy in HCM City, was held in cooperation with the Association of Italian Professional Sommeliers (ASPI) and the Vietnam Sommelier Association (VSA).

As the first national-level competition in Việt Nam dedicated solely to Italian wines, the event set a new benchmark in professional wine education and appreciation.

Beyond technical skill, the competition celebrated the cultural richness of Italian wines, creating a platform for knowledge exchange and professional engagement between producers, distributors and wine lovers across the country.

From over 60 registrations, 38 candidates advanced to the semi-finals held in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City.

After months of rigorous evaluation, Nguyễn Hữu Toàn from Đà Nẵng emerged as the overall winner.

His victory followed an intense final round where the top three finalists were tested across a wide range of skills, from blind tasting to real-time service and image recognition.

His prize includes a 10-day educational trip to Italy and a scholarship to achieve the ASI Level 2 certification, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Speaking after his win, Toàn said he was overwhelmed with pride and gratitude. “It is my first time winning a sommelier title, and I am deeply honoured. I would like to thank the organisers for creating a professional and meaningful stage for sommeliers from across Việt Nam to connect and grow together. The world of Italian wines is a universe of stories and traditions – it is something one can explore for a lifetime.”

The final round drew nearly 100 guests from the wine, restaurant, hotel and F&B sectors, reflecting the increasing interest in wine culture in Việt Nam.

According to organisers, the event is part of the wider A Taste of Italian Wines project launched by ICHAM in 2022 to promote Italian wine heritage in Southeast Asia.

Chairman of ICHAM Michele D’Ercole noted that the competition reflects a growing demand for professional wine education and cultural exchange.

Italian Consul General Enrico Padula also highlighted the event’s role in strengthening bilateral ties through shared appreciation of wine, promising continued support for future initiatives.

The event also featured a wine exhibition area, introducing premium Italian wines from associations such as Delle Venezie DOC and Valpolicella, as well as top Vietnamese importers.

In a move to support local talent, ICHAM awarded 10 scholarships to hospitality students, furthering its commitment to building a skilled workforce for Việt Nam’s F&B industry.

Each scholarship was valued at around VNĐ10 million (approximately US$390), supporting young learners in their professional journey.

As Việt Nam’s sommelier scene continues to evolve, this inaugural competition not only honoured the talent and dedication of its participants but also underscored the country’s readiness to engage more deeply with global wine culture. – VNS