Little swans, big ballet dreams

With a desire to make classical ballet more accessible to young performers, the Art Playground Centre has brought fresh energy to the classic Swan Lake, with dancers as young as four and up to 12 years old taking the stage. Behind every graceful move lies a world of laughter, hard work and dreams taking flight.
The Đồng Nai Province Tourism Association is working with the S’tiêng Ethnic Cultural Conservation Area to create new tourism products to preserve and promote cultural heritage of the S'tiêng ethnic minority.
The series, titled Những Nẻo Đường Nghệ Thuật (Artistic Pathways), will be held periodically by the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts. Each session serves as a unique stop on the artistic map, where the public can listen, engage in dialogue and experience the spirit of creativity through the artists' own stories.
Divided into four thematic sections, the exhibition will spotlight the August Revolution in 1945, the first great victory of Việt Nam in the 20th century; National Day on September 2, 1945, a glorious milestone of the Vietnamese people in the Hồ Chí Minh era; the historical values and contemporary significane of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam
Veteran photographer Nguyễn Á, who is known for pictures of Vietnamese soldiers and heritage, has released two new photobooks highlighting the beauty and achievements of the country and HCM City in the 50 years since national reunification.
The fictional war film takes place over 81 days and nights in June-September 1972 and depicts Vietnamese soldiers fighting against US and Sài Gòn troops to protect Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel in the central province of Quảng Trị.