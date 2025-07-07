'It's our home': fishermen reflect on Trường Sa's new status

KHÁNH HÒA — Long known by the name 'Trường Sa Island District', the island outpost in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) has held a special place in the hearts of Vietnamese fishermen for generations.

As of July 1, that familiar name has officially changed. Under a recent National Assembly resolution on administrative reorganisation, Trường Sa has become a đặc khu — a special administrative zone under Khánh Hòa Province.

But for the tens of thousands of fishermen who call the area home, the change is more than a matter of terminology.

"Becoming the Trường Sa Special Zone isn't just a name change, it opens up a new chapter for this sacred maritime territory," said Cao Văn Thơ, a 57-year-old fisherman who has spent more than three decades working in these waters.

"I hope the Party and State continue to invest in infrastructure and introduce more favourable policies for fishermen, so that we can firmly hold the helm at sea."

Just hours after docking at Hòn Rớ Port following a long offshore expedition, Thơ recalled his earliest trips to Trường Sa, when there was no solar power and fresh water was still collected in rain tanks.

Much has changed since then, but the islands remain an indispensable lifeline for Việt Nam's deep-sea fishing community.

For coastal communities across central Việt Nam, from Quảng Ngãi and Bình Định to Ninh Thuận and Bình Thuận, Trường Sa is more than a far-off island. It is both a front line in the nation's maritime defence and a dependable shelter in the vastness of the sea.

"Trường Sa for us is not just a distant island; it's home," said Phạm Văn Hiến, a fisherman from Vĩnh Phước Ward.

Whenever low-pressure systems or storms hit, boats often turn to the island anchorages for shelter. Fishermen are provided freshwater and food; in medical emergencies, military doctors stationed on the islands provide urgent care.

Hiến and many others rely on this dual civil-military presence for safety and sustenance. Shared meals between soldiers and fishermen during stormy days, warm handshakes at the docks before departure and timely medical rescues have become symbolic of Trường Sa's human connection.

Such connections are not abstract. In early June, the Trường Sa Town Medical Centre treated Trần Công Nhanh, a 50-year-old crew member from Quảng Nam Province who developed acute abdominal pain while fishing offshore.

Initial care was provided on Thuyền Chài Island before he was transferred to Trường Sa Island for emergency surgery.

Military doctors diagnosed advanced acute appendicitis with risk of peritonitis and operated immediately. After nearly ten days of treatment, Nhanh's condition stabilised, and he was released to return to the mainland.

The significance of Trường Sa extends far beyond its role as a shelter or medical outpost. It is integral to Việt Nam's national defence posture.

Lieutenant Colonel Bùi Xuân Bình, Political Commissar of Naval Region 4, emphasised that in the next five years, the region would continue to implement core strategic directives, as outlined in the 8th Central Resolution of the 13th Party Congress.

The focus, he said, would be on building a clean and exemplary Party organisation, strengthening overall combat readiness and ensuring there are no surprises or lapses in safeguarding maritime sovereignty.

Region 4 would continue key initiatives such as 'The Navy as a Support Point for Fishermen', 'The Navy Sponsors Fishermen's Children' and the 'Greening Trường Sa' programme.

Việt Nam's long-term goals for Trường Sa are equally ambitious. According to a Politburo resolution on accelerating Khánh Hòa's growth, the State aims to develop Trường Sa into a national economic, cultural and social hub at sea, and a firm stronghold for defending national sovereignty.

Whether as an island district or a special administrative zone, Trường Sa's mission remains unchanged. It is, and will remain, a shared home in the sea — anchoring lives, defending borders and uniting hearts. — VNS