Việt Nam ends 'job for life' model in civil service overhaul

HÀ NỘI — In a landmark move to reshape its public sector, Việt Nam has enacted a sweeping revision of the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants, marking a decisive shift in how the country recruits, manages and evaluates its government workforce.

The revised law, passed on June 24, came into effect on July 1. However, its new performance evaluation framework will begin implementation on January 1, 2026.

The overhaul replaces the traditional, seniority-based career system with a position-based model, a significant change to foster a professional, efficient and meritocratic civil service.

Officials describe it as a comprehensive legal and philosophical reset for Việt Nam’s public administration.

"This is a comprehensive change in thinking and philosophy for the civil service," said Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà. "We are creating a dynamic, transparent and efficient system that places the right people in the right roles."

From seniority to job-based placement

Under the previous framework, civil servants advanced through a fixed hierarchy. New university graduates entered at the junior specialist level, began with 85 per cent of full salary during a one-year probation, and faced a slow progression: nine years to qualify for senior specialist, then another six for principal specialist.

The new law discards this tenure-focused structure. Civil servants will now be recruited directly into specific job positions, including leadership roles, based on the requirements of the role and the applicant’s qualifications.

There is no longer a probation period — those recruited will be appointed and placed into salary grades corresponding to their positions immediately.

"This more open mechanism allows for hiring across all ranks, from junior to senior positions, even leadership," said Nguyễn Quang Dũng, Director of the Civil Servant and Public Employee Department.

"It eliminates outdated entry barriers and enables the system to attract high-quality talent from outside the public sector."

Professionals with private-sector experience, such as in legislative drafting or business management, can now enter government roles aligned with their expertise.

"We no longer need to start them with minor tasks and wait years to assign major responsibilities," Dũng explained.

Job position as the central axis

According to Trà, the concept of 'job position' is now the backbone of the entire civil service structure. Recruitment, deployment, evaluation, training, appointment, discipline and rewards will all revolve around clearly defined positions.

"This model streamlines every aspect of public personnel management," she said.

"When someone is recruited into a position, they’re immediately appointed to the appropriate rank. We eliminate unnecessary probation and save a year that adds little value."

One of the most transformative features of the new law is its modern performance evaluation system. Instead of annual assessments that are often lenient and ceremonial, the revised law mandates continuous, multi-dimensional and quantifiable assessments linked directly to work results.

"Most civil servants were rated as completing their tasks well, and only those who failed for two consecutive years could be dismissed,” said Dũng.

"This made it difficult to remove those who were unqualified."

The new system demands accountability. If a civil servant fails to meet performance expectations in a single year, they may be reassigned to a lower-level role or dismissed.

Tools like Key Performance Indicators and digital information systems will be introduced to ensure objectivity in evaluations.

"It’s not just about filtering out poor performers," Dũng emphasised.

"Real, transparent assessments will raise awareness and responsibility. Those who excel will be promoted and rewarded, while others will be motivated to improve."

National Assembly Delegate Phạm Văn Hòa of Đồng Tháp Province agreed, noting that the era of vague, conciliatory evaluations is over.

"We used to avoid conflict and protect mediocrity. This law puts an end to that. It establishes a clear connection between actual work results and personnel decisions," said Hòa.

To break permanently with the 'job for life' mentality, the law introduces two key tools: technology-based evaluation systems and employment contracts for certain positions.

Contracts may be used for experts, scientists or specialised roles, aligning Việt Nam’s civil service practices with global norms.

"Many advanced governments rely on contracts rather than rigid, permanent staffing," Minister Trà noted.

"We are opening up to a flexible, dynamic system that ends the notion of lifetime tenure."

The reforms, officials say, are not only about cutting bureaucracy but also about redefining the expectations placed on civil servants: to be accountable, responsive and committed to the nation’s development goals. — VNS