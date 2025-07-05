AI assistant launched to search for new administrative units

HÀ NỘI - Viettel AI has launched an AI assistant tool to help locate new units of the two-tier administrative units.

From personal computers, tablets or smartphones, citizens can look up all information by visiting the website https://tracuuphuongxa.trolyao.org.

They can click on the chat box and type your query based on your needs, for example “How many communes and wards are there in Hà Nội?” or “Which ward is Nghĩa Đô Ward, Hà Nội now part of?”, then review the answer and the sources cited, which are highlighted in red in the AI assistant’s response.

The entire system is built on the Vietnamese language platform with deep understanding of how Vietnamese people phrase their questions.

It is designed and trained using official documents.

The system not only provides accurate answers but also ensures they are accessible, easy to understand and practically relevant.

From looking up new administrative units after mergers to identifying the responsibilities of departments and units in the new administrative structure, all queries are answered within seconds, with accurate legal references and job-specific context.

The AI assistant also provides a comprehensive handbook on newly formed provincial, city and commune-level administrative units, including Resolutions from the National Assembly Standing Committee on the restructuring of administrative units.

Nguyễn Công Thắng, a senior product manager at Viettel AI, said engineers had to cross-check tens of thousands of different scenarios to ensure accuracy for every potential citizen query.

On the morning of July 1, the AI assistant for administrative unit lookup was officially launched, achieving a response accuracy rate of over 90 per cent.

This was the result of 48 continuous hours of non-stop work by Viettel AI engineers.

On June 14, Viettel AI launched a virtual assistant for civil servants to help answer questions on delegation, decentralisation and the distribution of authority between the Government and the two-tier local governments.

This product was developed by Viettel AI under the direction of the Government, in collaboration with the National Digital Transformation Agency under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Based on standardised data from 28 decrees covering 19 areas, the civil servant assistant can support the lookup of 2,700 tasks. The system is available all the time on computers, phones and tablets. VNS