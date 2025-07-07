Father detained for abusing, chaining and dragging son through the streets

HẢI PHÒNG — Police of the northern city Hải Phòng have detained a 42-year-old man from Bạch Đằng Ward to investigate his alleged abuse of his teenage son.

According to the police, on June 26, suspecting that his 15-year-old son had stolen money and a mobile phone, Phạm Văn Trường shouted at and beat the child. Scared, the son ran away from home and after nine days, he returned home and went to sleep.

On discovering his son had come back, he chained both of the boy’s legs and hung him upside down and beat him with a wooden stick, a plastic pipe and a shoe brush.

Terrified, the boy admitted to taking the phone and money, and said he would take his father to the shop where he claimed to have sold the phone.

But when he got outside the family home, he called out for help from bystanders, who took him to the police station.

Previously, over the weekends, a video went viral on social media showing a boy with his legs chained and arms tied behind his back, being dragged along the road by a man on a motorbike in Hải Phòng City. The child was terrified and screamed in pain. Fortunately, he was rescued by residents.

According to the footage recorded by witnesses, the child’s arms and legs were bruised and bleeding. The man dragging the boy was confirmed to be his biological father.

The Hải Phòng Police’s Criminal Investigation Division later detained Trường under Article 140 of the Penal Code on the charge of “Abusing another person” and is continuing their investigation. — VNS