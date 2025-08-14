Visa exemptions for 12 more countries take effect tomorrow

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's policy has consistently created favourable conditions for the entry and exit of foreign citizens, contributing to the country's socio-economic development, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Asked about further visa exemptions for more countries at the regular press conference in Hà Nội, spokesperson Hằng said that earlier this week, the Vietnamese Government issued Resolution 229/NQ-CP exempting visas for citizens of 12 countries starting on August 15.

According to the resolution, citizens of the following countries will be exempt from visas: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

The exemption allows a temporary stay of up to 45 days from the date of entry, regardless of passport type, provided they meet all entry requirements under Vietnamese law.

This visa exemption policy for these twelve European countries will be implemented from August 15, 2025 through August 14, 2028, under the Tourism Promotion and Development Programme.

As of August 15, Government Resolution 11/NQ-CP dated January 15 on visa exemptions for citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland will cease to be effective.

Earlier in March, the Government issued Resolution 44/NQ-CP on visa exemptions for citizens of the following countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. The decision will remain in effect until March 2028.

To date, Việt Nam has unilaterally waived visa requirements for travellers from 24 countries for tourism purposes, according to the spokesperson.

The Government has also issued Decree 221/2025/NĐ-CP providing for fixed-term visa exemptions for foreign nationals in special categories eligible for preferential treatment in service of socio-economic development, which would include guests of the country's leaders, top scientists, researchers and scholars, investors and heads of conglomerates or leaders of major global enterprises, as well as individuals engaged in cultural, artistic, sports or tourism activities with a positive public influence.

Eligible individuals will be granted a special visa exemption card allowing multiple entries into Việt Nam during the exemption period. The visa exemption will not exceed five years and must be at least 30 days shorter than the remaining validity of the passport.— VNS