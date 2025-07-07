Roundtable to gather feedback on the Draft Strategy for Promoting Việt Nam’s National Image Abroad

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam News and Law will collaborate with the Department of Grassroots and External Information (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) to host a roundtable themed 'Defining Việt Nam: Promoting the Nation's Image in the New Era'.

The roundtable, on 10 July 2025, is expected to gather representatives from government ministries and agencies, media and press organisations, communication experts and representatives of communications departments from major Vietnamese corporations and enterprises.

This event takes place as the Department of Grassroots and External Information is finalising a Draft Strategy for Promoting Việt Nam’s Image Abroad, to be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval in late July 2025.

The draft strategy aims to project the image of a stable, dynamic, innovative and culturally rich Việt Nam, a friendly, hospitable and desirable country to live in. Communications will serve as a key tool in enhancing Việt Nam’s global standing, while also promoting tourism, the cultural industries, innovation, and international integration.

By 2030, the strategy envisions that all centrally governed provinces and cities will implement coordinated external communications campaigns. At least 10 major international-scale campaigns will be launched; the share of positive content about Việt Nam in international media and digital platforms is expected to reach at least 80 per cent. The strategy also targets positioning Việt Nam among the top 40 countries in terms of positive global media presence, attracting 35 million international visitors by 2030, and having the cultural industries contribute 8 per cent to GDP.

To achieve these goals, the strategy proposes diversifying communication methods, from traditional to digital platforms, and integrating communications into diplomatic, cultural and sporting events. It also calls for cooperation with international media outlets, film crews and foreign correspondents. Complementary solutions include strengthening local communications capacities, developing distinctive local brands, conducting international surveys, and leveraging the role of external information platforms.

Developing a modern, cohesive, and regionally competitive communications strategy is seen as a vital step in amplifying Việt Nam’s values in a rapidly changing world. As the country’s international reputation and institutional credibility continue to grow, so too must the ambition to inspire development and build the image of a strong, resilient Việt Nam. This roundtable represents a concrete effort to realise that ambition.

At the event, policymakers, media professionals, communications experts and other stakeholders are expected to engage in dialogue and contribute ideas to help refine an effective, practical communications strategy suited to Việt Nam’s development goals in the new era.

Discussions will focus on key issues such as shaping Việt Nam’s national brand, storytelling strategies to present Việt Nam to the world, international experiences in nation branding, and the increasingly important role of journalism, digital media, and independent storytellers in today’s multi-platform media landscape. VNS