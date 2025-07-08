Hà Nội Metro to raise fares on two urban rail lines

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Metro has announced that ticket prices on the city’s two urban railway lines - Cát Linh–Hà Đông and Nhổn–Hà Nội Station - will increase from August 1.

The changes affect single-ride fares, day passes and monthly passes. The company will also introduce new weekly and long-term tickets, while discontinuing group ticket options. Free ride policies for eligible passengers will remain unchanged.

On the Cát Linh–Hà Đông line, non-cash single-ride fares will range from VNĐ8,595 (US$0.33), starting at La Thành Station, to VNĐ18,625 ($0.71), ending at Yên Nghĩa Station. For cash payments, the fare range will be VNĐ9,000–19,000.

For the Nhổn–Hà Nội Station line, passengers using non-cash payment will pay VNĐ8,935 from Minh Khai Station and up to VNĐ14,290 to reach Cầu Giấy Station. Cash payments for the same route will range from VNĐ9,000 to VNĐ15,000.

Day passes will rise from VNĐ30,000 to VNĐ40,000, a 30-per-cent increase. Weekly passes will be introduced at VNĐ160,000.

Monthly passes will cost VNĐ140,000 for priority passengers and VNĐ280,000 for others

Hà Nội Metro said the fare adjustments were part of a broader plan approved by the city government to implement an integrated, multi-modal ticketing system across the capital’s public transport network.

A full fare list will be posted at all metro stations and shared through Hà Nội Metro’s official channels. — VNS