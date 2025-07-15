Grand concert to gather top Vietnamese artists on stage

HÀ NỘI — A vibrant music festival featuring top Vietnamese artists will take place on August 9 in Hà Nội, according to Việt Nam Television (VTV).

Deputy General Director of VTV Đỗ Thanh Hải said that V Concert – Rạng Rỡ Việt Nam (Radiant Việt Nam) is a special event, marking the first time VTV is organising a grand artistic programme on its own.

The concert will only be held for one night, promising to bring a lively music festival atmosphere with the participation of top artists from Việt Nam, he noted.

Director and editor Diệp Chi, a member of the organising committee, said the event is part of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, as well as the 55th anniversary of VTV's first television broadcast.

“V Concert is expected to create an important artistic milestone, contributing to the promotion of the cultural and entertainment industry, enhancing the spiritual life of the public and upholding VTV's role in creating new cultural values,” she told Công Luận (Public Opinions) Newspaper.

It will be held at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre, the largest exhibition complex in Southeast Asia and among the top 10 in the world, located on Trường Sa Street in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội.

The event promises to be a grand spectacle of music, lights and cutting-edge technology, igniting emotions for more than 20,000 audience members. It also serves as a milestone in honouring Vietnamese music and culture.

Numerous popular artists will be featured, including Hà Anh Tuấn, Đen Vâu, Noo Phước Thịnh, Hồ Ngọc Hà, Trúc Nhân, Tóc Tiên, Hoàng Thùy Linh, Hoa Minzy, Phương Mỹ Chi, Quang Hùng MasterD and Rhyder.

The concert will also highlight the community project Thư Viện Niềm Vui (Library of Joy), which aims to build 100 libraries for underprivileged students across the country. Participating artists will join VTV in supporting this initiative, bringing knowledge and hope to thousands of children nationwide.

Organisers revealed the stage layout of V Concert would be divided into 18 sections named with meaningful titles, such as Chia Sẻ (Sharing), Tự Hào ( Pride), Kết Nối (Connection) and Hạnh Phúc (Happiness). Ticket prices range from VNĐ800,000 to VNĐ5,200,000 (US$35-226). Audience members aged 14 to under 18 will be admitted to the concert if accompanied by a guardian over 21 years old.

According to Director Lại Bắc Hải Đăng, preparations have been conducted thoroughly, including measuring the distance and travel time for the audience to ensure maximum convenience. The organisers plan to provide free transportation from the centre of Hà Nội and Nội Bài Airport to the event location.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketbox.vn. VNS