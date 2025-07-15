Cải lương contestants offer free performances in HCM City

HCM CITY — Thirty-two contestants of the national cải lương (reformed opera) contest Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) 2025 will offer free performances of cải lương and tài tử music for naval soldiers and students in HCM City on July 20.

Half of the contestants will perform for soldiers of the Naval Region 2 Command in Long Sơn Commune.

They will also learn about the tasks of soldiers who dedicate themselves to protecting national sovereignty over the seas and islands, and participate in their daily activities.

Meanwhile, another performance will be held at Bình Dương University in Phú Lợi Ward, which aims to educate young people about cải lương, a traditional art form originating in the southern region over 100 years ago, and tài tử music, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

There will be a quiz about the art, providing information on its history and development, classic plays and tunes, and cải lương gurus.

Vương Quan Trí, a contestant from An Giang Province, said, “I feel honoured to have an opportunity to join the meaningful activities of Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ 2025. I hope to learn more precious lessons about life that can help me to overcome the contest’s challenges.”

Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ was initiated by HCM City Television (HTV) to encourage young artists to develop their professional careers and to promote the art of cải lương, thereby preserving it.

Nguyễn Minh Hải, head of the Performing Arts Unit at HTV, said that to mark the 20th anniversary of Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ, the organiser has planned several meaningful events for 2025.

One of the events is Âm Thanh Phù Sa (The Sound of the Delta), a programme that brings cải lương and tài tử music to communities around HCM City, Hà Nội, and the Cửu Long (Mekong Delta).

The programme features Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ winners such as Ngọc Đợi and Võ Minh Lâm, who have become professional artists working for leading traditional art troupes in the southern region, as well as cải lương stars such as People’s Artist Phượng Hằng and Thu Vân.

The final round of Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ will be held next month. — VNS