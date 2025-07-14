Politics & Law
Launching pad for young filmmakers

July 14, 2025 - 19:12
More than a dozen outstanding film projects in the Asian-Pacific region have been selected to a project market titled 'Project Incubator', a highlight of the third Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival. The programme becomes a launching pad for young filmmakers, helping them take confident steps into the professional world of filmmaking.

The jellyfish effect

A new trend is emerging where pet lovers are choosing jellyfish. These graceful, glowing creatures bring calm and beauty to modern homes.
Chaplin returns to Hà Nội

Celebrating 100 years since Charlie Chaplin graced the cover of TIME Magazine, a special exhibition at Sofitel Legend Metropole (Hà Nội, Việt Nam) is open to the public until July 22, showcasing his legacy through artefacts, film posters, and music, right at the hotel he once visited in 1936.
Capella Hanoi ranked among the world’s best hotels in 2025

The world-renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure has just announced the results of its World’s Best Awards 2025, in which Capella Hanoi proudly stands as the only representative from Hà Nội, Việt Nam to be honoured in both the “Top 100 Hotels in the World” and the “Top 15 City Hotels in Asia.”

