The jellyfish effect

Celebrating 100 years since Charlie Chaplin graced the cover of TIME Magazine, a special exhibition at Sofitel Legend Metropole (Hà Nội, Việt Nam) is open to the public until July 22, showcasing his legacy through artefacts, film posters, and music, right at the hotel he once visited in 1936.
Jiangxi Yanfeng team from China won the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival 2025 with an amazing fireworks performance: ‘A Shining Pearl, the City of Tomorrow’ in the final competition against Việt Nam on July 12.
The complex has become Việt Nam’s ninth world heritage site and second trans-provincial heritage site, following Hạ Long Bay - Cát Bà Archipelago, which spans the northern province of Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng City.
Despite their rich collections, many museums in HCM City have struggled with public engagement due in part to outdated communication methods. In response to this challenge, various institutions have begun transforming how they showcase and promote cultural assets.
The world-renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure has just announced the results of its World’s Best Awards 2025, in which Capella Hanoi proudly stands as the only representative from Hà Nội, Việt Nam to be honoured in both the “Top 100 Hotels in the World” and the “Top 15 City Hotels in Asia.”
Vietnamese delegation has stressed the country's commitment to continued contributions to the World Heritage Fund and called for enhanced international cooperation, effective implementation of the World Heritage Convention, experience sharing, capacity building, and community engagement, especially involving women and youth.