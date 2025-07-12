Đà Nẵng Museum opens an exhibition of rare ancient artifacts

|Visitors are captivated by the displays of rare antiques at the Đà Nẵng - Dấu Xưa Vang Vọng (Đà Nẵng -- Echoes from the Past). VNA/VNS Photos
ĐÀ NẴNG — Many ancient antiques are on display in an exhibition in Đà Nẵng, the most livable city in Việt Nam.
The exhibit entitled Đà Nẵng - Dấu Xưa Vang Vọng (Đà Nẵng -- Echoes from the Past) at the Đà Nẵng Museum features more than 200 unique and rare objects of many different materials and types dating from the 15th century to the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945).
According to the organisers, it was the first time an antique exhibition on such large scale held in Đà Nẵng with the participation of many partners from different localities such as Thăng Long-Hà Nội Antiquities Association, Antiquities of the East-Hải Dương, Phố Hiến-Hưng Yên Antiquities Club, HCM City Antiquities Association, and local private collectors.
Among the collections are gilded wooden furniture and mother-of-pearl inlays from the Nguyễn Dynasty; Chu Đậu potteries from 15th-16th centuries; ceramics from the Lê-Trịnh Dynasty to the Nguyễn Dynasty from 17th-20th centuries; enameled bronzewares; royal costumes and gold-thread embroidery from the Nguyễn Dynasty; and Chinese pottery from 18th-19th centuries.
Speaking at the opening ceremony on July 11, Director of Đà Nẵng Museum Huỳnh Đình Quốc Thiện said that the exhibition was an opportunity to honour the special values of antiques, which greatly contributed to connecting the past and present. At the same time, they encouraged and inspired the whole community to participate in preserving and promoting the values of cultural heritage.
|The artifacts are displayed in collections, so that the public can easily learn about them. Photo baodanang.vn
Thiện hoped organisations and collectors would join hands to bring Vietnamese precious antiques that are still scattered abroad back home, so that local people and international friends could open their minds and understand clearly about part of Việt Nam's history.
On this occasion, the Museum received 96 antiques from 16 private collectors. They were different types of potteries from the Lý-Trần dynasties (1009-1400), Chu Đậu pottery, Nguyễn Dynasty-style porcelain, enamelware, and ancient household items.
The most typical artifacts among them were a 19th century bronze incense burner of collector Hoàng Văn Kim; enamelwares of collector Trần Đình Nam, a ceramic bowl from the Lý-Trần dynasties of collector Trần Thanh Hải, a bronze axe belonging to the Đông Sơn Culture, and Trần Dynasty's (1225-1400) ceramics of collector Phạm Văn Dân.
The Đà Nẵng - Echoes from the Past will open until September 12 at No 24 Trần Phú Street, Hải Châu District. VNS