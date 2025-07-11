Hà Nội launches new tourism products ahead of National Day holiday

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s tourism sector has introduced a range of new tourism products and programmes to boost demand and attract both domestic and international visitors head of the National Day holiday (September 2).

From July, new offerings include the heritage tour of Hạ Mỗ (Ô Diên Commune), the “Nam Thăng Long - Hà Nội Heritage Road” route, the community tourism model in Mỹ Đức Commune showcasing ethnic minority culture, and the agricultural tour of Tích Lộc Commune.

Notably, Hà Nội has launched 20 new night tourism products to meet rising visitor interest. The highlight is “The Bell of Trấn Vũ” at Quán Thánh Temple, offering a unique night-time spiritual and cultural experience with sound, lighting, and traditional performances.

Other attractions include the retro-themed “Trúc Bạch Subsidy Street”, the “Trạm No6 - Leng Keng Heritage” experience, and a tour of the Dao ethnic people's herbal medicine village in Ba Vì Commune’s Miên hamlet.

Regional tourism connectivity is also being enhanced through river routes linking Hà Nội with Hưng Yên, Bắc Ninh, and Hải Phòng, aiming to diversify experiences and meet personalised travel trends, especially among young tourists.

According to online hotel booking platform Agoda, Hà Nội leads the National Day travel trend, with accommodation searches soaring over 44 times year-on-year. Many central hotels are fully booked for the period from August 30 to September 3, prompting others to roll out promotional room rates.

Local tour operators reported that Hà Nội-related tours, including military parade visits and excursions to nearby destinations, account for 30–40 per cent of domestic travel packages for the holiday.

From 2022 to 2024, Hà Nội saw a strong annual growth rate of 28.3 per cent in visitor numbers during the National Day holiday, with international visitors rising 62.5 per cent annually. Tourism revenue grew by 31.6 per cent per year, reinforcing Hà Nội’s status as a vibrant, culturally rich, and safe destination.

In 2025, the capital aims to welcome over 30 million visitors, up 11.1 per cent year-on-year, including 7 million international arrivals, up 27.3 per cent. — VNA/VNS