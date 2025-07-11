YouTube Shorts contest promotes digital transformation in tourism

HÀ NỘI – A new initiative marking the 65th anniversary of Việt Nam’s tourism sector has been launched - a YouTube Shorts travel video contest titled “Vietnam: Travel to Love!”.

Organised by the Centre for Tourism Information under the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), in collaboration with YouTube and MCV Group, the three-month contest aims to encourage content creators and travel lovers to showcase the beauty of the landscapes, people, and culture of Việt Nam through short videos, to international audiences in an emotionally engaging and modern way.

Themed “Go to chill, feel to love”, the competition invites participants to create up to 60-second videos capturing the essence of Việt Nam – from majestic nature, cultural heritage, and regional cuisine to everyday life and the warmth of its people.

Entries may feature personal stories, any travel experience, or fresh perspectives on well-known destinations, all contributing to a richer, more diverse image of Việt Nam in the digital age.

With total prizes worth over VNĐ100 million (US$3,850), the contest is expected to attract thousands of entries from across the country.

Submissions can be in English or include English subtitles to reach wider global audiences. Outstanding entries will be featured on VNAT's official YouTube channel.

Speaking at the launch, Hoàng Quốc Hòa, Director of the Centre for Tourism Information, said the contest was not only a platform for travel and content enthusiasts but also a strategic effort to promote the digital transformation of tourism marketing.

“With the strong global reach of the YouTube platform, we hope that citizens, especially young people and content creators, will actively participate in promoting the image of Vietnamese tourism through their own experiences and perspectives,” Hòa said.

Beyond a competition entry, each video is a positive message that inspires travel, connects communities, and celebrates the unique values of Việt Nam.

The contest forms part of a broader national communications campaign aimed at attracting both domestic and international travellers while projecting an image of Việt Nam as a beautiful, friendly, and inspiring destination.

Mukpim Anantachai, head of YouTube Partnerships for Việt Nam and Thailand, praised the creativity of Việt Nam’s digital community, noting that Vietnamese content creators are leading the global digital storytelling trends, helping to spread the essence of Vietnamese culture to international audiences.

She highlighted that their authentic narratives are inspiring global audiences to discover Việt Nam.

This collaboration between YouTube and the VNAT helps foster a vibrant global community united by a shared love for Việt Nam, she added. — VNA/VNS