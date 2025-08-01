Vietjet celebrates double day 8/8 with up to 80% off all flights

HCM CITY — Vietjet is celebrating August 8 (double day 8/8) with a major promotional campaign, offering passengers discounts of up to 80 per cent on airfares.

Alongside the attractive deals, the airline is also opening early ticket sales for the 2026 Lunar New Year, allowing travellers to plan trips across Việt Nam and to international destinations well in advance.

From 00:00 to 23:00 on August 8 (GMT+7), travellers can use the promo code VJ80 when booking tickets via www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app.

The promotion applies to all domestic and international Vietjet flights, with travel dates valid from September 15, 2025, to May 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, Vietjet will offer special discounted fares for flights from the North to the South ahead of the 2026 Tết holidays, and from the South to the North after the holiday.

Passengers can enjoy promotional prices on flights connecting major Vietnamese cities such as Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng, as well as international routes to top global destinations including Sydney (Australia), Mumbai (India) and Shanghai (China). — VNS