Deputy PM urges stronger support for RoK’s FDI projects

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng called for clear commitments based on investor proposals, Vietnamese law and balanced interests at a July 31 meeting to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in strategic sectors such as semiconductors and energy.

The Deputy PM also highlighted the importance of these projects for Việt Nam’s socio-economic development and its goal of achieving double-digit growth in the coming time.

At the meeting, leaders from the Ministries of Finance, Public Security, Foreign Affairs, Science and Technology and Industry and Trade, along with representatives of localities expected to host Korean-invested projects, said that the proposed projects, expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs and involve substantial investment, will help advance economic cooperation between Việt Nam and the RoK.

Deputy PM Dũng urged relevant ministries, agencies and localities to agree on the importance of the projects and to review and clarify the legal grounds needed to support their effective implementation.

He tasked ministries and sectors with stepping up engagement with businesses to reach preliminary agreements on key commitments, including technology transfer, establishment of research and development (R&D) centres in Việt Nam, workforce training and support mechanisms.

For matters already delegated and decentralised, local authorities must act swiftly to resolve investment bottlenecks, making it easier for businesses to implement their projects effectively, thus bringing sustainable interests, he said. — VNS