Capella Hanoi ranked among the world’s best hotels in 2025

HÀ NỘI - The world-renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure has just announced the results of its World’s Best Awards 2025, in which Capella Hanoi proudly stands as the only representative from Hà Nội, Việt Nam to be honoured in both the “Top 100 Hotels in the World” and the “Top 15 City Hotels in Asia.”

Capella Hanoi earned an impressive score of 97.87 out of 100 – one of the highest ratings in the Asia region. Notably, the hotel is also one of only five properties from Việt Nam to be recognised in this prestigious global ranking, and the sole Vietnamese representative featured in the “Top 15 City Hotels in Asia.” This achievement further cements Capella Hà Nội’s position as one of the leading luxury destinations on the international hospitality map – where a hotel stay is no longer just about accommodation, but a deeply immersive experience shaped by artistry and emotion.

Simultaneously, this also marks the third consecutive year that Capella Hotels and Resorts has been named “Best Hotel Brand in the World” by Travel + Leisure.

The World’s Best Awards is an annual awards programme organised by Travel + Leisure, voted entirely by its global readership - travellers who have personally experienced, evaluated, and selected the best in categories such as hotels & spas, cities, islands & parks, tours & safaris, transportation, and cruises. Each ranking not only reflects service excellence but also captures emerging travel trends that are shaping modern lifestyles and tourism behaviours. Evaluation criteria focus on service quality, ambiance, design, personalisation, overall value, and the property’s ability to connect with local culture.

It’s easy to see why Capella Hanoi has been named among the world’s best hotels. Nestled in the heart of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, the hotel offers a refined and luxurious atmosphere where history meets modern elegance. Designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley, Capella Hanoi draws inspiration from Art Nouveau and Art Deco, echoing the spirit of the Hanoi Opera House and the opulence of the 1920s. The result is an architectural masterpiece - a timeless symbol of luxury and artistic grandeur.

Beyond its distinctive architectural design, Capella Hanoi also delights guests with exceptional culinary artistry. Hibana by Koki, the hotel’s intimate teppanyaki restaurant, has impressively maintained its one Michelin star for three consecutive years, remaining the only Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant in Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, Backstage and Izakaya by Koki have also been recommended by Michelin for their outstanding quality.

Track 61 and The Hudson Rooms - Capella Hanoi’s signature bar - have achieved a remarkable double win, making it onto the Asia’s 100 Best Bars list for two consecutive years. Located on the hotel’s uppermost floors, these venues offer unforgettable experiences for discerning guests, from a rare whiskey collection to interiors inspired by the glamour of 1920s New York. Capella Hanoi is also an ideal retreat for those seeking relaxation. With the serene Auriga Spa and the beautifully designed La Grotta swimming pool, the hotel offers a peaceful sanctuary—an oasis of calm in the heart of the city.

In addition to its recognition in the World’s Best Awards 2025, Capella Hanoi has been continuously honoured by numerous prestigious international accolades. The hotel is one of only two properties in Việt Nam to receive a 5-star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide 2025—often referred to as the “Oscars of the hospitality industry.” Capella Hanoi also received the Global Recognition Award 2024 from Business Insider, acknowledging its outstanding contributions to the global travel and hospitality sector.

The success of Capella Hanoi is also a clear testament to the rise of luxury tourism in Việt Nam, where international travellers are increasingly drawn not only by the country’s natural beauty, but also by its refined experiences, deeply rooted in local culture and artistry. - VNA/VNS