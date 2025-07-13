Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Jiangxi Yanfeng wins Đà Nẵng Fireworks Fest

July 13, 2025 - 06:37
Jiangxi Yanfeng team from China won the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival 2025 with an amazing fireworks performance: ‘A Shining Pearl, the City of Tomorrow’ in the final competition against Việt Nam on July 12.

 

Chairman of Đà Nẵng City's People's Committee, Lương Nguyễn Minh Triết (centre) presents awards to China and Việt Nam team in the final of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival 2025. Jiangxi Yanfeng team from China won the final. Photo courtesy of DIFF

ĐÀ NẴNG – Jiangxi Yanfeng team from China won the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival 2025 with an amazing fireworks performance: ‘A Shining Pearl, the City of Tomorrow’ in the final competition against Việt Nam on July 12.

The Chinese team, the DIFF 2024 runner-up, received a cash-prize of US$20,000, while

Z121 Việt Nam took the second prize with $10,000.

It's quite a feat for Z121 Việt Nam as the first Vietnamese team reaching the grand finale of the 17-year history of the festival.

The host had perfect display with 'Message of Peace,' to convey that peace and stability will be the fundamental values of the new era.

 

A fireworks performance of Jiangxi Yanfeng team from China in the final of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival 2025. The Chinese team won the first prize of the festival. Photo courtesy of DIFF

DIFF’s organising committee also presented the ‘Audience's Choice Award’ Award to team Đà Nẵng.

Macedos Pirotecnia of Portugal was given ‘The Most Innovation Award’, while ‘the Most Promising Artistic Award’ presented to the Martarello Group S.L.R team from Italy.

The final of DIFF 2025 was seen as the most impressive fireworks festival with world-class pyrotechnic artistry under the theme ‘The New Rising Era

The festival, which has been organised in Đà Nẵng City since 2008, featured two Vietnamese teams alongside teams from Finland, Poland, Canada, China, Portugal, the UK, Italy and South Korea demonstrating fireworks in the Hàn River.

It was also the largest and longest performance of fireworks with six nights of spectacular displays from May 31 to July 12.

 

Z121 Việt Nam's fireworks show in the final of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival 2025. The host team, the first Vietnamese team reaching the grand finale of the 17-year history of the festival, took the second prize of the festival. Photo courtesy of DIFF

The festival has helped Đà Nẵng build the ‘Fireworks Festival City’ brand as a top destination in central Việt Nam and Asia. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Việt Nam committed to placing people at heart of heritage protection

Vietnamese delegation has stressed the country's commitment to continued contributions to the World Heritage Fund and called for enhanced international cooperation, effective implementation of the World Heritage Convention, experience sharing, capacity building, and community engagement, especially involving women and youth.
Life & Style

Hà Nội gets a taste of Peru

Four Peruvian chefs, each from acclaimed restaurants across Asia, are bringing the authentic flavours of Peru to Hà Nội this week. Besides the cooking class, the visiting chefs are also taking part in the gastronomic festival called 'Flavors of Peru - II Edition Asia' from July 9 to July 13.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom