Jiangxi Yanfeng wins Đà Nẵng Fireworks Fest

ĐÀ NẴNG – Jiangxi Yanfeng team from China won the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival 2025 with an amazing fireworks performance: ‘A Shining Pearl, the City of Tomorrow’ in the final competition against Việt Nam on July 12.

The Chinese team, the DIFF 2024 runner-up, received a cash-prize of US$20,000, while

Z121 Việt Nam took the second prize with $10,000.

It's quite a feat for Z121 Việt Nam as the first Vietnamese team reaching the grand finale of the 17-year history of the festival.

The host had perfect display with 'Message of Peace,' to convey that peace and stability will be the fundamental values of the new era.

DIFF’s organising committee also presented the ‘Audience's Choice Award’ Award to team Đà Nẵng.

Macedos Pirotecnia of Portugal was given ‘The Most Innovation Award’, while ‘the Most Promising Artistic Award’ presented to the Martarello Group S.L.R team from Italy.

The final of DIFF 2025 was seen as the most impressive fireworks festival with world-class pyrotechnic artistry under the theme ‘The New Rising Era’

The festival, which has been organised in Đà Nẵng City since 2008, featured two Vietnamese teams alongside teams from Finland, Poland, Canada, China, Portugal, the UK, Italy and South Korea demonstrating fireworks in the Hàn River.

It was also the largest and longest performance of fireworks with six nights of spectacular displays from May 31 to July 12.

The festival has helped Đà Nẵng build the ‘Fireworks Festival City’ brand as a top destination in central Việt Nam and Asia. — VNS