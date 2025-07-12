Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc Complex recognised as world cultural heritage

HÀ NỘI — The Yên Tử-Vĩnh Nghiêm-Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc Complex of Monuments and Landscapes was recognised as a world cultural heritage at the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on July 12.

The complex has become Việt Nam’s ninth world heritage site and second trans-provincial heritage site, following Hạ Long Bay - Cát Bà Archipelago, which spans the northern province of Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng City.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, Chair of the Vietnam National UNESCO Committee, said the recognition was not only a source of pride for the people and authorities of Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, and Bắc Ninh, but also a collective joy for the nation.

This acknowledgment affirms the international appreciation for the value of the Complex and the noble humanitarian ideals of the Trúc Lâm Zen Buddhism founded by Emperor Trần Nhân Tông (1258–1308), as well as Việt Nam’s efforts in heritage preservation.

The UNESCO recognition enhances the country’s international standing and facilitates the sustainable preservation and promotion of heritage values. It also strengthens regional connections between Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, and Bắc Ninh, creating a cohesive heritage space that contributes to promoting the image of Việt Nam and its people.

This is another contribution from Việt Nam towards the goals of preserving and promoting heritage values advocated by UNESCO. Such pride comes with responsibilities, requiring all levels, sectors, and localities to enhance awareness and implement synchronised, practical measures to effectively preserve and promote the heritage in line with the spirit of the World Heritage Convention and sustainable development, he noted.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Dr. Architect Hoàng Đạo Cương, emphasised that recognition was resulted from years of dedicated efforts by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the provinces.

This has involved implementing numerous projects for the preservation and restoration of heritage sites, as well as researching and identifying values to prepare nomination files for domestic and international recognition.

The Deputy Minister announced at the session that Việt Nam would continue to implement activities to protect and promote world heritage values in a sustainable manner. This commitment is reflected in the recent passage of the 2024 Cultural Heritage Law by the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam on November 23, 2024.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lê Thị Thu Hiền, Director of the Cultural Heritage Department and Permanent Member of the National Cultural Heritage Council, who leads the Vietnamese expert team participating in the World Heritage Committee session, the inclusion of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc Complex Complex in UNESCO's World Heritage List is the result of closely following and implementing the directives of the Party and State leadership.

This achievement reflects the high level of effort and determination from the localities of Quảng Ninh, Hải Phong, and Bắc Ninh, particularly the leading role of the Quảng Ninh Provincial People's Committee throughout the research process that began in 2013.

"This achievement demonstrates the collective strength and close, effective coordination between localities and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism – the coordinating agency that helps the government implement unified state management of cultural heritage and fulfill the responsibilities and commitments of member states participating in UNESCO's conventions on cultural heritage.

“It also reflects the contributions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Cultural Heritage Council, and the experts involved in Việt Nam’s World Heritage Committee,” she stressed.

In particular, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a letter to the Director-General of UNESCO and the 20 member countries of the World Heritage Committee, requesting support for the nomination of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc Complex. This highlighted Việt Nam’s strong commitment to managing and protecting its heritage, which was highly appreciated by the members. Based on this, the session achieved unanimous agreement, with all members supporting the inclusion of the Vietnamese nomination in the World Heritage List.

Nguyễn Thị Hạnh, Vice Chairwoman of the Quảng Ninh Provincial People's Committee said the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc nomination file was meticulously and systematically developed by the province.

“Quảng Ninh Province will continue to develop and implement a project for the preservation, restoration, and promotion of heritage values to ensure sustainability and broadly disseminate the esteemed values of the world heritage site,” she added.

The Yên Tử-Vĩnh Nghiêm-Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc Complex of Monuments and Landscapes is located in the provinces of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh, and Hải Phòng City. It includes 12 locations with a core area of 525.75 hectares and a buffer zone of 4,380.19 hectares.

The complex, with Trúc Lâm Buddhism as its core, was established in the 13th century by the Trần Dynasty’s kings, especially Buddhist King Trần Nhân Tông. Trúc Lâm Buddhism has fostered multiple values, making special and sustainable contributions to the cultural and spiritual heritage of humanity.

The Yên Tử-Vĩnh Nghiêm-Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc Complex, recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site, exemplifies the unique combination of the state, religion, and the people in shaping the Vietnamese national identity. It features a sacred landscape formed through a close and continuous interaction with nature, along with an ethical system rooted in a love for peace, self-cultivation, tolerance, compassion, and harmony between humanity and nature.

Before this, Việt Nam had eight world heritage sites recognised by UNESCO, including the Complex of Huế Monuments (1993), Hạ Long Bay (1994, expanded to include Cát Bà in 2023), Hội An Ancient Town (1999), Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary (1999), Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park (2003, expanded in 2015), Thăng Long Imperial Citadel (2010), Hồ Citadel (2011). and Tràng An Landscape Complex (2014). VNS