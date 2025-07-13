Photo exhibition introduces Việt Nam to German viewers

BERLIN — An exhibition showcasing photographs of Việt Nam's people, culture, and natural landscapes are currently held at Gardens of the World, a public park in Marzahn, Berlin, Germany.

Organised by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography, and Exhibitions under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Việt Nam in collaboration with the Embassy of Việt Nam in German, the event celebrates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany.

Fifty works by Vietnamese photographers and German photographer Götz Peter Reichelt are arranged in the shape of 'V-N,' symbolising 'Việt Nam,' in the outdoor space of the park

Reichelt donated 1,252 film photographs capturing Việt Nam in the 1990s to Việt Nam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in 2019.

According to Ngô Tuấn Phong, Deputy Director of the Department of Fine Arts, Photography, and Exhibitions and head of the organisers of the exhibition, the 50 photographs provide a vivid and authentic glimpse into the beautiful country of Việt Nam, which has achieved significant accomplishments and is developing, integrating, and entering a new era – the era of nation's rise.

He hoped the exhibition would further enhance the friendship and cooperation in cultural and artistic relations between the two countries. It serves as a bridge and an opportunity for the Vietnamese community abroad, Germans, and those who love Việt Nam to gain a deeper understanding of the country and its people.

The Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany, Vũ Quang Minh, highly valued the artistic quality, professionalism, emotional depth, and aesthetic value of the displayed photographs.

The combination of works reflecting the current lives of Vietnamese photographers alongside those captured through the lens of the German photographer depicting life and people in Việt Nam during the 1990s – an era marked by significant challenges right after Việt Nam’s đổi mới (Renewal) and coinciding with Germany's reunification – is particularly special and deeply meaningful, he added.

The ambassador said that this was an appropriate time to hold the photo exhibition, as this year marks several significant anniversaries: the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany, Việt Nam’s commemoration of 80 years of independence, and Germany’s celebration of 35 years of reunification.

The photographs were carefully selected by a professional panel before being sent to Germany. The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Việt Nam decided to donate the entire collection to the Embassy of Việt Nam in Germany, allowing the photos to continue being showcased to a wider audience in Germany during this special year of significant anniversaries.

Ambassador Minh said that the collection would continue to be used by the embassy and the Vietnamese Association in Germany for various events and diplomatic activities in the near future. VNS