Vietnamese fighters dominate MMA Duo bouts at LION Championship

July 13, 2025 - 17:41
Mixed martial arts

 

Nguyễn Thành Thoang of Việt Nam tries to avoid a punch from Zhang Yan Long of China during their MMA Duo match. Photos of VMMAF

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese fighters made big bangs defeating all three rivals in the first time that the international MMA Duo was organised in the LION Championship, the national largest mixed martial art series, on July 12 in Hà Nội.

The main card lured great attention after Chinese pair sent their video of provocative trash talk to their Vietnamese rivals who responded with confident verbal insults and intimidation.

Both two sides immedietly opened their attacks with a view to dominate their rivals. But it was Hà Thế Anh and Nguyễn Thành Thoang of Việt Nam in the better situation.

Thoan, despite his height disadvantage compared to Zhang Yan Long, showed his superiority with a combination of head and body shots that made Zhang overwhelmed. His storm of punches left Zhang's face blooded, forcing the referee to end their fight immediately.

Meanwhile Anh locked Jia in a corner and tried to secure an early submission win. But the Chinese was tough. He stood still until Thoan gave a hand to his teammate and made his collapsed. 

Earlier, Đỗ Nguyễn Minh Quyền and Phan Huy Hoàng of Việt Nam beat Sry Sran and Khan Tit of Cambodia in only 38 seconds.

Việt Nam's Lê Văn Vũ and Võ Minh Nghĩa met tough resist from Roem Kakada and Sot Seyha of Cambodia but they finally claimed their win in the first round.

  

Liam Arnold from the UK (on top) beat Bùi Phong Sơn of Việt Nam  in the men's 56kg.

In other activities, Danh Quốc knocked out Đinh Trung Hiếu in the first round of the MMA Pro's 60kg class. Harry John Smith from Scotland beat Vietnamese Phạm Anh Đức in the men's 65kg. Liam Arnold from the UK won over Bùi Phong Sơn of Việt Nam and Võ Tiến Đạt knocked out Lý Đươi in the MMA Striking's in the men's 56kg.

The next LION Championship series will be held on August 16 in Khánh Hòa Province. VNS

