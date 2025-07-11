Việt Nam to host Singapore in exciting hockey friendlies this weekend

HCM CITY – The Vietnamese national men’s hockey team will play two friendly matches against the Singapore national men’s hockey team this weekend, as announced by the Việt Nam Hockey Federation.

The matches are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the HCM City University of Sports in HCM City. This marks the first time the Singapore national men’s hockey team will compete on Vietnamese soil.

The event is organised by the Việt Nam Hockey Federation in collaboration with its subsidiary, the HCM City Hockey Association, and is sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

“This is an important event for the development of hockey in Việt Nam, as it provides exposure for our national men’s hockey team in international competitive matches. It also serves to promote and showcase field hockey in Việt Nam,” said James Chew, CEO of the HCM City Hockey Association, in an interview with Việt Nam News.

“Earlier this year, we collaborated with the South Korea Hockey Association to bring in an experienced coach, Kim Jung-chul, from South Korea to train the Vietnamese national team. Coach Kim has been working with our players since February 2025 in preparation for these test matches. We plan to invite other national hockey teams to Việt Nam to compete against our teams in the near future,” Chew added. VNS