Việt Nam to face Philippines in semi-final of ASEAN U23 Championship

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will face the Philippines in the semi-finals of the 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship on Friday at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Indonesia, after a 2-1 victory over Cambodia on Tuesday.

The win meant Việt Nam topped Group B and advanced to the semi-final. Coach Kim Sang- sik said his team are well prepared ahead of Friday's match and are confident of reaching the final.

Kim said: “I am very happy with today’s victory. Việt Nam won all two group matches, thanks to the efforts of the players and the enthusiastic support from fans. In the semi-finals, we will meet U23 Philippines. The whole team will prepare well to win.

“Regardless of the opponent, we will thoroughly prepare to aim for victory. Philippines are the away team, which are different from facing the host Indonesia. However, they are a balanced team with naturalised players. We have analysed their playing style and will prepare accordingly.”

Additionally, coach Kim expressed satisfaction with Việt Nam’s effectiveness in set-piece situations.

He added: “We scored goals from set pieces thanks to our centre-backs. I hope they continue to score in the semi-finals. Of course, I also hope that other players can shine more.”

Forward Nguyễn Đình Bắc, named the Player of the Match by ASEAN Football Federation, shared said: “Việt Nam and Cambodia created a good match together. We always set high determination to win and secure a place in the semi-final.

"The whole team will strive harder and work more diligently towards our goal of winning the championship. I sincerely thank all Vietnamese fans who have always accompanied and supported us.”

Meanwhile, coach Gyotoku Koji of Cambodia believed the gap between Việt Nam and Cambodia was too large, so he was not surprised that his players lost to 'the golden star warriors'.

“Before the match, I knew it would be very difficult because Việt Nam are a very strong team," 'he said.

"Each individual is very skilled, and the whole team are well organised. The difference between Việt Nam and Cambodia is significant.”

Despite being eliminated from regional event, coach Gyotoku stated that tournament has been a platform for his players to gain experience.

“We could not go further at the ASEAN tournament," he said.

"But we still have important tournaments ahead to strive for. We need to work harder, strive for more and be very diligent.” VNS