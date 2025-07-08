Việt Nam place third in wushu tournament

Wushu

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam placed third in the first Wushu Taolu Asian Cup and second Wushu Sanda Asian Cup, earning two gold, eight silver and two bronze medals from the two tournaments.

Việt Nam sent a team of 19 members with high hopes of gold medals to the July 5-6 tournament in Jilin Province, China.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Hiển (women's 56kg) and Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy (women's 60kg) were the champions in the sanda (combat) events.

For the first time that taolu (performance) events were organised, Việt Nam featured many international medalists such as Dương Thúy Vi, Đặng Trần Phương Nhi and Nông Văn Hữu, but none took top place.

The highest results went to Vũ Văn Tuấn and Nguyễn Thị Hiền with silvers and Đỗ Đức Tài with a bronze.

The rest medals went to wushu sanda squad.

Team leader Vũ Văn Trung noted the results as a major morale boost ahead of key upcoming events, including the 33rd SEA Games, the 2025 World Games, and the World Wushu Championships.

The top Asian wushu competition, organized by the Wushu Federation of Asia and co-hosted by the Chinese Wushu Association, brought together 171 top athletes from 20 countries and regions at the Songyuan Gymnasium.

Choy Ching Chi of the Asian federation noted that the Asian Cups for taolu and sanda, held every four years, were Asia’s pinnacle wushu events, showcasing elite athletes from the latest Asian Wushu Championships. VNS