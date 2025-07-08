Việt Nam 2 win, Timor-Leste trounce Australia

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam 2 won the first match, but it was Timor-Leste that took the limelight at the ASEAN Police Football Open 2025 on July 7.

The host side defeated Singapore 3-0 with Đức Nam scoring a double and Trần Văn Hòa added one in the second half at the PVF Football Training Centre in Hưng Yên Province.

In the later match of Group B, Timor-Leste trounced Australia 7-1.

Fielding three national team members in his squad, Eduardo Pereira expected to have a smooth start in his first time taking part in the regional event.

His players did a better job than expected. Silveiro Garcia shone with four goals in the 24th, 62nd, 70th and 85th minutes. The rest went to Juvencio Casimiro and Zeferino da Costa.

As guests of the event, Australia gathered all amateur players, but could not find a suitable solution against Timor-Leste. They could net only a consolation goal by Đào Anh Tuấn, a staff member of the Embassy, to narrow the score.

The big win placed Timor-Leste on top of the group, and they will next play Singapore. Meanwhile, Việt Nam 2, in second position, will meet Australia.

In the Group A fixture in Hà Nội, Việt Nam 1 suffered a 4-2 loss to Cambodian rivals at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium.

Việt Nam 1 coach Tống Anh Tuấn featured young players of the Hà Nội Police FC's U21 generation in his squad. The juniors were excited and full of determination, but could not create much challenge against the defending champions, who were home to many professional players of the Cambodian Premier League.

Cambodia scored twice in the first 20 minutes and netted two more in the second half.

Việt Nam 1's two goals, which were sandwiched between Cambodian shootouts, went to Hải Bình and Thế Cường during their counter-attacks.

In the other match, Thailand beat Laos 2-0 with goals by Pasakorn Nonthakamchanra just six minutes into the game and Sutin Iamsa-Ard 12 minutes after the interval.

In the next round on July 9, Việt Nam 1 will play Thailand and Cambodia will see Laos. VNS