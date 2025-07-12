Việt Nam to have six athletes at world badminton championships

Badminton

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam are given five slots to compete in the TotalEnergies Badminton World Federation Championships 2025, which will be held in August in France.

The first two go to national female No 1 Nguyễn Thùy Linh and veteran Vũ Thị Trang.

Linh returned to her world highest place of No 20 earlier this week after earning the silver medal from the Canada Open 2025, an event of the BWF World Tour Super 300.

While Linh's ticket is obvious as a result of her high place in the world, Trang's qualification was a surprise. The former Olympian has taken part just few international events recently. Her latest competition was the Vietnam International Challenge 2025 in March.

However as the second highest ranked Vietnamese female athlete in the world, at No 157, she still meets the standards for the August 25-31.

On the men's side, national top two Nguyễn Hải Đăng and Lê Đức Phát who are respectively world No 61 and No 62, receive their berths.

The last slot belongs to men's pair Trần Đình Mạnh and Nguyễn Đình Hoàng, who are reigning champions of the Vietnam International Challenge 2025 and world No 134.

The 2025 world championship is the sport's most prestigious event, bringing together the global best players. It will be held at the Adidas Arena Paris, which hosted badminton at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the last event in 2023, Việt Nam had Linh and Đăng as representatives but they were disqualified from early rounds. VNS