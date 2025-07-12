Tiny but talented Đang takes volleyball by storm

Volleyball

Thanh Hà

"And the Best Libero title goes to Nguyễn Khánh Đang of Việt Nam!"

The announcement from the MC at the VTV Cup 2025, an international women's volleyball tournament, did not surprise anyone as the Vietnamese player demonstrated her outstanding skills during the entire competition.

It has been a natural progression for Đang, who has won titles in both local and international tournaments over the last few years such as the AVC Champions League and AVC Challenge Cup in 2025; the Asian Nations Cup, AVC Challenge Cup, and VTV Cup in 2024; and the AVC Women's Club Volleyball Championship in 2023.

Đang, who has a height of 1.56m, has proven that she does not need to be tall to be a success in volleyball.

“I have had a passion for volleyball and like the libero position. I am not tall, but I clearly know the factors that make a good libero: speed and stability in serve, receiving and defence," said Đang.

"Gradually, I practised and mastered the skills and technique. I gained the trust of the coaches and my teammates, and now here I am.”

A special case

She is now the top libero in Việt Nam but Đang, 25, first practised via shuttlecock kicking. Eventually, veteran coach Lương Ngọc Hiền met with Đang, and she knew that the little girl could be a star in volleyball despite her tiny size.

Hiền believed that Đang possessed the qualities and passionate playing style to become an excellent libero, so the then 14-year-old switched to volleyball, a sport of giants.

"Đang showed the qualities that are essential for a volleyballer. She has many advantages, but the most important one is the ability to learn on her own. She actively recorded matches then reviewed them and corrected her own techniques," said Hiền.

Just one year into the sport, Đang took an official place in the VTV Bình Điền-Long An youth squad and then the first team, before she was called up to the national team in 2023.

It was a memorable year for her, as she was called to take part in all 10 international tournaments. Among the events, Đang was most excited with the 19th Asian Games where Việt Nam earned a milestone result by finishing fourth, among the continent's strongest teams.

In the Volleyball Club World Championship 2023, Vietnamese players had the opportunity to play against the world's strongest teams.

Đang showed her remarkable performance with technical skills and mental fortitude. She was good at passing and digging, quick and agile, and could anticipate opponent attacks.

She was named Best Digger of the tournament with 21 defences, with the highest rate of 3.5 each match. The star was also third in the Best Libero category.

Her ability was so impressive that Brazilian captain Gabi Guimaraes of Vakif Bank Club praised her after their clash.

"Our opponents performed very well today. They deployed the ball at a fast pace and showed a persistent fighting spirit," Guimaraes said.

"In particular, their defence surprised us, especially the libero who made many important saves."

In 2024, Đang helped Việt Nam to place third in the FIVB Challenger Cup 2024, a tournament almost on par with the Nations League of the International Volleyball Federation.

Despite her petite figure, Đang never disappointed her coaches and teammates with her defensive ability. In this event, she was named Best Digger with 40 successful defences, with performances that pushed her into the top five best players of the event.

SEA Games dream

Đang is now one of the most important players in the country, having taken part in all international tournaments in the past three years.

"At present, we have a number of players in the libero position, but Đang offers the most stable performance with good agility and defensive ability. Her progressive and effective play means she currently has a permanent position in the main squad," said national head coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt.

Kiệt said Đang's cheerfulness, leadership and focus in and off court were also to her advantage. She knows how to motivate their teammates, encourage them and help them stay focused. Her defensive saves, enthusiastic celebrations and comfortable gestures are also her plus points.

Đang said: “I always go on the court with the highest spirit and try hard to complete my task. I am always focused on every move to be successful and try to save every opportunity that allows my hitters to shine."

Back in 2022, Đang and her fans were disappointed as she was not included in the 31st SEA Games squad on home ground.

The disappointment was a push for Đang to strive harder, and a year later she made the national team, which won a silver medal in Cambodia.

This year, Việt Nam, after many impressive achievements, have been tasked to win the SEA Games volleyball gold for the first time in December in Thailand.

Đang knows it is a heavy task, but believes it can happen.

“I always hope that I will have a chance to win the most prestigious SEA Games gold. We have waited for the moment for a long time. It will not be an easy job, but we still want to make it true," Đang said. VNS

