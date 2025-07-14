Newly opened Hoiana Gallery pays tribute to local cultural roots through art

ĐÀ NẴNG A captivating new art destination has arrived in Hội An - the Hoiana Gallery, an immersive space that celebrates local beauty and cultural symbolism.

Launched by Hoiana Resort & Golf, Central Việt Nam’s first state-of-the-art integrated resort, the gallery, located in the main lobby, draws inspiration from the poetic essence of rice fields, an enduring symbol of Hội An’s landscape, and transforms it into a visual experience rich in heritage, design, and creativity.

Reflecting the early stages of a rice field, the gallery features graceful layers of green and delicate raindrops suspended overhead, creating a tranquil, dreamlike environment. Every element is thoughtfully curated to honour the land that nurtures both tradition and artistic expression.

The inaugural exhibition showcases the works of acclaimed artists Bùi Tiến Tuấn and Tăng Huy. Both born and raised in Hội An, the artists have earned international acclaim for their distinctive visual styles and culturally resonant narratives. Their work offer a contemplative journey through memory, identity and the harmony of tradition and modernity.

Visitors are invited to experience the gallery’s serene atmosphere, take photos and videos and engage with the storytelling embedded in each work.

Rooted in the spirit of Hội An, Hoiana Gallery blends artistic excellence with cultural depth, offering a space that honours the region’s creative soul and lasting legacy. VNS