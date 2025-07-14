The power of a drop: why blood donation matters now more than ever

Dr Catherine Gonzalez*

We often think of life-saving acts as dramatic moments: surgeries, rescues or emergency procedures. But one of the most profound things you can do to save a life takes less than 30 minutes, requires no special skills, and begins with sitting in a chair: donating blood.

As a physician at Family Medical Practice Hà Nội, I’ve witnessed firsthand how a single unit of donated blood can mean the difference between life and death. It may help a child survive, give a young mother the strength to recover from childbirth complications or provide vital support to an accident victim. It is, quite simply, one of the most powerful gifts you can offer another human being, and yet, many people don’t realise just how urgent the need for blood donations is, especially here in Việt Nam.

Why blood donation matters

Blood cannot be manufactured or synthetically produced. It has to come from another person. And while medical technology has advanced in leaps and bounds, we still rely entirely on the kindness of donors to provide this essential resource.

In Việt Nam, and across the world, donated blood is used for an array of medical needs: emergency surgery, treatment of blood disorders, cancer therapies and maternal health, to name just a few. And yet, despite the growing demand, blood supply often falls short. In some critical cases, the only hope a patient has is that someone, somewhere, will step forward in time.

This is where you come in.

Join us on August 1

That’s why Hà Nội Family Medical Practice, in collaboration with the Australian Embassy in Hà Nội and the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) is proud to host our blood donation event, called 'One donation – Countless lives saved'.

Date: Friday, August 1

Time: 9am - 4pm

Location: Hanoi Family Medical Practice, Vạn Phúc Diplomatic Compound, 298 Kim Mã, Ba Đình, Hà Nội.

Our team will work alongside medical experts from NIHBT to ensure a professional, sterile and safe donation experience, following the highest standards of infection control.

How to join the event

To help us plan the safest and most efficient event, please register in advance:

Email contact: kien@vietnammedicalpractice.com

Phone/Zalo: +84 912 640 060

Pre-registered donors will be prioritised, but walk-ins may be accepted depending on capacity.

What happens when you donate?

Donating blood is a safe and simple process. When you arrive, you’ll go through a brief health screening to confirm eligibility. The actual blood draw takes about 10-15 minutes. Afterward, we’ll offer you refreshments and ensure you’re feeling well before leaving.

The entire process typically takes under an hour – and your single donation could save up to three lives.

Are you eligible?

Most healthy adults can donate blood. Please check that you meet these requirements:

Aged 18–60 years old

Weigh at least 45kg (men) or 42kg (women)

In good general health, with no blood-borne illnesses

At least 84 days since your last donation

Able to present a valid national ID or passport at check-in

Still unsure? Contact us using the details above and our team will assist.

More than a donation

Donating blood is not only one of the most impactful contributions you can make to someone else’s life – it’s also good for you. Many people report a sense of emotional satisfaction and purpose after donating. Studies even suggest that volunteer actions like blood donation can reduce stress, enhance mood and increase a sense of connection with community.

What experience has taught me

As a doctor, I’ve seen the consequences of blood shortages. I’ve seen families waiting helplessly, hoping for a donor. But I’ve also seen the tremendous relief and joy when someone, maybe someone like you, stepped forward and gave a part of themselves to save a stranger. You may never meet the person whose life you save, but your kindness will ripple through families, communities and others.

On August 1, I hope you’ll join us. Not because it’s convenient. Not because it’s easy. But because it matters. Donate blood, save lives. Be the reason someone survives today! -Family Medical Practice

