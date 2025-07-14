Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Untapped tourism potential in Miền Đồi terraced fields

July 14, 2025 - 07:31
With its pristine beauty and cultural richness, the area is being recognised as a promising destination for community-based and ecological tourism.
Unlike more developed destinations such as Sa Pa or Mù Cang Chải, Miền Đồi remains untouched by mass tourism, appealing to those seeking a slower pace and authentic local experiences.— VNA/VNS Photo

HÒA BÌNH — Tucked away in the remote mountainous district of Lạc Sơn, Miền Đồi Commune in Hoà Bình province (now Thượng Cốc Commune, Phú Thọ Province) boasts over 400 hectares of centuries-old terraced rice fields carved into the mountains by the Mường ethnic people.

With its pristine beauty and cultural richness, the area is being recognised as a promising destination for community-based and ecological tourism.

Located about 130km from Hà Nội, Miền Đồi lies at an altitude of 600m. During the rainy season, which falls from May to June and the harvest season from September to October, the fields transform into sweeping layers of shimmering gold, creating a picturesque natural landscape.

Unlike more developed destinations such as Sa Pa or Mù Cang Chải, Miền Đồi remains untouched by mass tourism, appealing to those seeking a slower pace and authentic local experiences.

Despite its natural charm, tourism infrastructure remains limited. Roads are narrow and slippery in the rainy season, and visitor services remain basic. Some local households have started piloting homestay services, offering visitors hands-on experiences such as rice harvesting, traditional cuisine, and cultural immersion in Muong heritage. Miền Đồi was identified as one of five priority sites under Lạc Sơn's 2025–2030 community tourism development plan. Efforts are underway to improve access, promote cultural values, and attract investment to preserve the landscape and support sustainable livelihoods for the Muong community.

The Miền Đồi terraced fields festival was held on October 26, 2024 for the first time, featuring local cultural experiences and stunning Miền Đồi terraced fields. — VNA/VNS 

The jellyfish effect

A new trend is emerging where pet lovers are choosing jellyfish. These graceful, glowing creatures bring calm and beauty to modern homes.
Chaplin returns to Hà Nội

Celebrating 100 years since Charlie Chaplin graced the cover of TIME Magazine, a special exhibition at Sofitel Legend Metropole (Hà Nội, Việt Nam) is open to the public until July 22, showcasing his legacy through artefacts, film posters, and music, right at the hotel he once visited in 1936.
Capella Hanoi ranked among the world’s best hotels in 2025

The world-renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure has just announced the results of its World’s Best Awards 2025, in which Capella Hanoi proudly stands as the only representative from Hà Nội, Việt Nam to be honoured in both the “Top 100 Hotels in the World” and the “Top 15 City Hotels in Asia.”

