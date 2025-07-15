Traditional games help Vietnamese-Australian children stay connected to cultural roots

SYDNEY — A special event titled "Holiday Fun Day" was held recently in Sydney, Australia, offering a rich blend of cultural, creative, and educational activities.

The event, held free of charge, welcomed not only students of VietSchool, a Vietnamese language school in Sydney, but also children from other schools, promoting cultural exchange and community engagement between the Vietnamese and local Australian communities.

The July 14–15 event featured a lively and meaningful space for children to experience Vietnamese heritage through hands-on activities. From making recycled crafts such as sock-stuffed animals and crochet items, to glass pebble mosaics, colouring, and food preparation, the event also introduced traditional Vietnamese games such as cướp cờ (flag-snatching), tug of war, and musical performances including drum playing.

Speaking with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Sydney, Dr. Trần Hồng Vân, Principal of VietSchool, said the event was not just for fun - it was about nurturing a love for the Vietnamese language and cultural roots. Through a variety of activities, children with different interests can choose what they love, while naturally connecting with their heritage, she noted.

Thục Anh, a Vietnamese-Australian who has lived in Australia for nearly 30 years, said she brought her children to the event in hopes of helping them connect with the Vietnamese community, make friends who speak the language, and maintain a shared cultural identity. Aside from the fun, her children get to experience distinctly Vietnamese games that are rarely seen in Australia, she added.

One of the most anticipated activities of Holiday Fun Day was creating mosaic art using glass collected from beaches, an activity blending creativity, environmental awareness, and cultural expression. Traditional games like tug of war and flag-snatching also created a vibrant and joyful atmosphere, fostering bonds among the children.

Looking ahead, Dr. Vân revealed that VietSchool has recently launched a new programme titled “Fun with Vietnamese for Preschoolers”, offered free of charge for children aged 3–5 enrolled in preschools across Sydney who register with VietSchool. The initiative, enthusiastically supported by the school’s leadership and teachers, aims to “plant the seeds” of Vietnamese language learning from an early age.— VNA/VNS