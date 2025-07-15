Young readers explore Finnish literature

HÀ NỘI — A book week and exhibition are offering young readers a chance to explore Finnish literature through a series of rich artistic and educational activities.

This event is taking place at Kim Đồng Publishing House in Hà Nội to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the first Moomin story - Finland's unique literary heritage.

"Tove Jansson's Moomin series, beloved across generations, captures the essence of Finnish storytelling - gentle, philosophical and imaginative," said Finnish ambassador to Việt Nam Keijo Ensio Norvanto at the opening ceremony.

"Through the adventures of the Moomin family, Jansson explores themes of belonging, freedom and resilience, all set in a magical valley that reflects the Nordic landscape and spirit.

"Over time, the Moomins have become a cultural symbol of Finland, representing its values, worldview and gentle charm to audiences around the world. I hope that Moomins will find many new readers also here in Việt Nam."

The Moomin stories reflect the Finnish spirit through their deep connection to nature, calm atmosphere and appreciation for solitude and simplicity.

The characters live in harmony with their surroundings, embracing a minimalist lifestyle and respecting each other's personal space, values central to Finnish culture.

Despite their quiet behaviour, the Moomins are warm and hospitable, always welcoming others into their home with kindness.

In Việt Nam, Kim Đồng Publishing House has published comprehensively books by Jansson (1914–2001) translated by Dr Võ Xuân Quế and proofreading by Dr Bùi Việt Hòa, including Moominpappa at Sea; Moominland Midwinter; Moominvalley in November, Comet in Moominland, Finn Family Moomintroll and The Moomins and the Great Flood.

This is the first time Vietnamese readers have the chance to learn about the Moomin series through the exhibition.

"Finnish Literature Week is an opportunity for the public and young readers as well to get access to European literature heritage," said Vũ Thị Quỳnh Liên, Kim Đồng house's Editor-In-Chief.

"Displays at the event have their own personalities but together open up a world rich in love, promoting freedom, enjoyment and personal identity."

Hello Ruby by Linda Liukas and The Beast of the Sea by Iida Turpeinen are also introduced at the event.

Moving to the modern era, Hello Ruby introduces children to the world of technology and coding. It’s a perfect example of how Finnish literature continues to evolve, merging creativity with education. Ruby’s adventures teach problem-solving and curiosity, showing that literature can be both playful and empowering.

The Beast of the Sea represents a new wave of Finnish fiction. It blends science, myth and environmental awareness, offering a poetic reflection on humanity’s relationship with the ocean. It’s a testament to how Finnish authors are addressing global issues while staying true to their lyrical and introspective style.

Together, these works highlight the diversity and depth of Finnish literature, from classic tales to contemporary innovation. They remind people that stories from Finland are not just about snow and silence, but about imagination, empathy, and the courage to explore new worlds.

On July 19, a book reading and The Beast of the Sea will be held. The week runs until July 20. — VNS