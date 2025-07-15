Lâm Đồng attracts tourists to inland ‘beach tourism’ sites



LÂM ĐỒNG — Thousands of visitors have flocked to inland “beach-style” tourism sites across Lâm Đồng Province during the summer holidays, reflecting a growing demand for unique ecological experiences in the Central Highlands.

At Đạ Nhim resort in Lạc Dương District, crowds have surged in recent weeks, with daily arrivals reaching 1,500 to 2,000 – nearly double the figure from the same period last year.

The resort’s appeal lies in its combination of man-made beach facilities with the region’s naturally cool climate and scenic mountain landscape.

According to provincial data, Lâm Đồng welcomed an estimated 1,028,700 visitors to its inland beach-style resorts in June — an increase of 5.6 per cent compared to May and 24 per cent higher than the same period in 2024. International arrivals reached nearly 45,900 in June alone, more than double year-on-year.

Other eco-tourism complexes in Lát Commune and around Tuyền Lâm Lake have also seen robust growth. Attractions such as stand-up paddle boarding, lakeside cycling, camping, floating cafés, mini water parks and live acoustic evenings are proving especially popular.

Many destinations have embraced community-based tourism, offering cultural performances, traditional dishes and handmade crafts by local K’Ho ethnic communities.

To maintain momentum, businesses are launching seasonal promotions, including bundled hotel packages, dining discounts and activity vouchers. The province aims to attract 11 million tourists in 2025, including 850,000 international visitors, as part of the national “Việt Nam – Đi để yêu” campaign.

Travel agencies attribute this boom to affordable prices, improved services and Lâm Đồng’s pleasant climate. Inland destinations are also becoming more attractive as traditional coastal areas face overcrowding and rising prices.

Provincial authorities are prioritising sustainable growth, with infrastructure upgrades, better transport links and stricter safety and service standards. Recent improvements include new roads connecting Lạc Dương District with the Valley of Love and Dankia – Suối Vàng Lake.

With its diverse natural scenery — from pine forests and freshwater lakes to inland beaches and cultural villages — Lâm Đồng is emerging as one of Việt Nam’s most distinctive summer destinations. VNS