Record number of perfect maths scores in 2025 graduation exam

HÀ NỘI — According to the exam results data released by the Ministry of Education and Training on Tuesday, more than 15,300 perfect scores were recorded across the 12 subjects of the 2024 high school graduation exam under the 2018 general education curriculum.

Among the 12 subjects, Hà Nội led the country with 1,509 perfect scores, mostly in Physics, Geography, and Economic and Legal Education.

HCM City follows the capital city, with 1,292 perfect scores, mainly in Physics and Geography. Other provinces and cities frequently appearing among the top for perfect scores included Hải Phòng, Ninh Bình, Nghệ An, and Thanh Hóa.

Mathematics saw a record 513 perfect scores in this year’s national high school graduation exam, far surpassing totals in 2024 and 2023.

The subject also showed strong differentiation, with an average score of 4.78. Top-performing localities included Ninh Bình, Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

Literature maintained a stable distribution with no perfect scores this year, compared to two in 2024. The average score was 6.04, with strong results in Nghệ An, Hà Nội and Thanh Hóa.

Physics recorded over 3,900 perfect scores and an average score of 6.99, one of the highest among science subjects. Hà Tĩnh, Phú Thọ and Quảng Ninh led in performance.

Chemistry saw 625 students scoring a 10, with the overall distribution shifting slightly left. The average was 6.06.

Geography had an unusually high number of perfect scores, with more than 14,000, and an average of 6.63.

Biology recorded an average score of 5.78, with more than 69,895 students sitting the exam.

English, with more than 351,800 candidates sitting for the subject, had an average score of 5.38 (down from 5.51 in 2024), with 141 students achieving a 10 and two getting 0. Hà Nội, HCM City, and Quảng Ninh were among the top performers, and the rest of the top 10 are northern and central localities.

56 students in Hà Nội obtained the perfect score, 29 in HCM City, and five in Bắc Ninh Province.

History was taken by over 481,000 students, who earned average scores of 6.52, slightly down from last year’s 6.57.

Informatics, which was included for the first time, drew over 7,600 candidates and had an average score of 6.78, with results deemed relatively strong.

Under this year’s format, students took compulsory exams in Literature and Mathematics, plus two electives among subjects taught in Grade 12. Literature was the only essay-based paper; others were multiple choice.

Exam results will be released at 8am tomorrow. — VNS