Đồng Nai carries out urgent repairs after landslide blocks key road

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai Province launched emergency repair efforts after a landslide hit a key section of Provincial Road 755B in Phước Sơn Commune.

Trần Ngọc Công, chairman of the commune, said the landslide was triggered by prolonged heavy rains on the night of July 13.

Soil and trees from a slope plunged onto the road affecting some 30m.

No vehicles were travelling through the stretch at the time, and the site is some 400m away from residential areas, and so no casualties or property damage was reported.

Immediately after the landslide emergency crews cleared the debris, erected warning signs and monitored the affected area to ensure public safety.

Given the unpredictable weather and the high risk of further landslides if heavy rains persist the commune has reported the situation to the provincial government and sought support.

Local officials are also calling for more comprehensive and long-term solutions since Provincial Road 755B is a vital route connecting Đồng Nai and Lâm Đồng provinces. VNS