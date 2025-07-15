Young doctors deployed to health stations across HCM City to complete training

HCM CITY — Nearly 250 young doctors have been sent to commune and ward health stations in HCM City this year as part of the city’s medical internship programme, according to its Department of Health.

The 247 doctors who have finished six-month practical training at the city’s top-tier general and specialised hospitals are continuing their training at ward and commune health stations from July 14 for the next three months.

They will then return to the health station for three more months before spending the last three months again at the hospitals to complete their training.

This 6-3-3-3-3 medical internship model is aimed at helping doctors deeply understand the healthcare system and improve their ability to adapt to different working environments.

Two doctors will also be sent to the health station under the management of the Côn Đảo Military and Civilian Medical Centre on the island and 41 others will go to health stations in the city’s outlying areas such as Cần Giờ, Thạnh An, Củ Chi, Bình Mỹ, Hóc Môn, Bà Điểm, Bình Chánh and Vĩnh Lộc communes.

The doctors have been equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills in public healthcare, Assoc Prof Dr Tăng Chí Thượng, director of the department, said.

The programme also aims to improve the quality of primary healthcare for people living in remote and isolated areas, he said.

He believed that young doctors bring enthusiasm, responsibility and dedication to public healthcare.

They get 100 per cent tuition support at hospitals equivalent to VNĐ3 million (US$115) a month and VNĐ10 million ($382) a month for living expenses during their stint at the health stations.

They will also get priority in the annual Healthcare Career Fair that offers job opportunities at hospitals and medical facilities across the country. — VNS