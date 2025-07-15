Khánh Hòa issues electronic IDs to foreigners

KHÁNH HÒA – Khánh Hòa Province is carrying out a 50-day intensive campaign to grant level-2 electronic identification to expats.

The programme, which began on July 1 and will end on August 19, is seeing Government staff working even on weekends.

Within the first 10 days they issued e-IDs to 341 foreigners.

Khánh Hòa has 1,089 foreigners with valid temporary residence cards who qualify for the ID.

To be eligible, applicants must be aged six or above and have a valid permanent or temporary residence card, registered mobile phone number in Việt Nam and email address.

Most of the recipients are expat workers at foreign companies, individuals with Vietnamese spouses and family members of expat workers.

The processing is taking no more than three working days for individuals whose information is already stored in the national immigration database, and seven says for the rest.

According to the province's immigration division, some applicants were unfamiliar with the procedures but were walked through the process by officials.

Hiroyuki Takahashi, a Japanese living locally since 2016, said the registration was completed efficiently with clear guidance and support from police officers, making it convenient for applicants.

The e-ID will be used to support expats with administrative procedures in Việt Nam while strengthening the state's population and immigration management. VNS