Psychiatric patient accused of leading drug ring in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A woman currently under mandatory psychiatric treatment at a central forensic institute in Hà Nội has been identified as the ringleader of a major drug trafficking ring, police announced on Monday.

According to the police, Bùi Thị Thanh Thủy, 61, had been taking advantage of her psychiatric patient status to orchestrate the purchase and distribution of narcotics across the city.

Despite being confined to the Central Institute of Forensic Psychiatry, Thủy is accused of directing several individuals to carry out large-scale drug transactions.

The police said Thủy, who was previously arrested for drug trafficking, had not been convicted due to a certified mental illness. She was instead placed under compulsory treatment.

However, they allege that Thủy remained mentally lucid and used her medical condition as a cover to avoid prosecution while continuing to commit criminal acts.

"She showed no signs of mental instability and was fully alert in all her interactions," said a suspect involved in the case.

The investigation began after the police discovered unusual drug activities linked to individuals associated with Thủy. They later identified Phùng Nguyệt Anh, 51, as one of her key accomplices, along with several other suspects.

On July 9, the police arrested Lê Anh Ngọc, 50, in the basement of an apartment complex in Hà Nội. Nearly 2kg of ketamine and synthetic drugs were seized.

A search of Ngọc’s apartment uncovered hundreds of packets of liquid drugs, ecstasy pills and synthetic substances.

Ngọc told the police he had been working under Thủy’s instructions since 2018, delivering drugs to clients and finding storage locations.

In a separate operation, the police arrested Hoàng Mạnh Hùng, 48, at a garage in Hà Nội and confiscated around 18kg of synthetic drugs and a firearm.

Meanwhile, Anh was caught receiving 90g of ketamine and was later found to be hiding additional drugs at her residence.

Following the arrests, the police took Thủy into custody. During questioning, she admitted to being mentally sound and confessed to using the psychiatric diagnosis to conceal her criminal activity.

To date, police have detained 10 suspects and seized around 22kg of various narcotics. The cast is under further investigation. — VNS