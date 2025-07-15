Hà Nội police probe alleged assault by South Korean women

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Hà Nội have launched an investigation following reports that a Vietnamese woman was verbally abused and physically assaulted by two South Korean women at a photobooth studio in Nam Từ Liêm Ward.

On July 14, the police confirmed that they are actively verifying and reviewing the incident, which has sparked widespread attention on social media.

The case came to light after a post circulated online featuring a video clip and a detailed account from the alleged victim.

According to the post, the incident took place on late July 11 at a photobooth shop in Nam Từ Liêm. The Vietnamese woman and her friend had booked and paid for a photo session when they were confronted by two foreign women who reportedly shouted at them and urged them to leave before their time had expired.

The post further alleged that one of the South Korean women unexpectedly struck the victim's friend, then proceeded to pull her hair and repeatedly punch and kick her. The second Vietnamese woman claimed that when she attempted to intervene, she was threatened with physical violence.

Despite requests for assistance, the victims said the studio staff did not provide meaningful support. However, the incident was captured on the studio's surveillance camera, according to the post.

Police have not yet identified the two South Korean women involved but are reviewing footage and collecting witness testimony. The victim’s friend is said to be suffering from headaches, nausea, and psychological distress following the alleged attack.

The investigation is ongoing. — VNS