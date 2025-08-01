AI is changing marketing, boosting efficiency

HCM CITY – AI-powered marketing solutions are revolutionising marketing practices, enabling marketers to enhance efficiency by achieving higher growth while reducing costs, experts affirmed at Google Marketing Live.

As Google's premier annual advertising and commerce event that made its debut in Việt Nam in HCM City on Friday, the event aimed to support Việt Nam's rapidly expanding digital landscape.

The event attracted more than 250 marketers and agencies nationwide.

Experts at the event emphasised that marketers leveraging AI-powered marketing strategies have seen a substantial 65 per cent increase in revenue growth. Furthermore, the integration of AI has enabled marketers to lower costs by 15 per cent, with production times reduced by at least 30 per cent.

Đoàn Xuân Lập, product manager of Printerval, highlighted a company's successful marketing campaign that benefited from AI-powered solutions.

The campaign led to a threefold increase in brand searches, while immediate sales during the season saw a significant 7 per cent surge. Additionally, brand awareness spiked by an impressive 23 per cent.

A representative of Shopee Vietnam at the event shared her company’s success story, emphasising how an AI-powered marketing solution contributed to a 23 per cent reduction in cost-per-order, along with a remarkable 49 per cent increase in return on investment compared to conventional campaigns.

Việt Nam's digital economy is poised to achieve a gross merchandise value of up to US$200 billion by 2030, and 2025 marks a pivotal time for companies to optimise growth through AI-powered marketing strategies, the experts stressed at the event.

AI-powered marketing has gained widespread adoption across various sectors in Việt Nam.

For example, Google announced at the event that Google Search, with over two billion users and five trillion annual global searches, continues to be instrumental in connecting users with information. Features like AI Overviews, now accessible to over two billion users, offer concise answers to complex queries directly within Google Search results.

Additionally, AI-powered Search tools such as Google Lens, Circle to Search, and AI Mode on Search are expanding how users explore information.

Rolling out in Việt Nam later this year, YouTube Creator Partnership Hub, a new tool in Google Ads, will make it easier than ever for brands to discover and collaborate with YouTube creators.

YouTube, as the top video platform in Southeast Asia, maintains its leading position in Việt Nam.

With over 55 million users aged 18+ reached in May 2025, YouTube garners more than 90 per cent of the nation's online population. YouTube Shorts, the most utilised short-form video platform in Việt Nam, records over 200 billion average daily views globally, with a high engagement rate among Vietnamese users.

Moreover, the YouTube Shopping affiliate programme, introduced in late 2024, enables viewers to make direct purchases from videos, Shorts, and live streams, transforming YouTube into a dynamic shopping destination and creating new revenue streams for creators and businesses alike.

A significant step for Vietnamese businesses is the upcoming pilot launch of Google’s Click-to-Zalo feature.

Recognising that 77 per cent of consumers are more likely to purchase if they can chat directly with a business, Google has partnered with Zalo, Việt Nam's leading messaging platform, to uncover new ways for consumers to reach businesses more efficiently.

The initiative allows customers searching on Google to instantly connect with a merchant's official Zalo account, fostering personalised conversations and driving conversions. The pilot programme is currently open to a small set of pre-selected businesses. — BIZHUB/VNS