Over 75,000 digital technology enterprises operating stably in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is currently home to more than 75,000 stable digital technology enterprises, the Ministry of Science and Technology’s mid-year report for 2025 states.

The country also boasts 940 science and technology firms and approximately 4,000 innovative start-ups.

These figures were released during the ministry’s six-month review conference on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, which was held on Monday morning in Hà Nội.

The report highlights several significant achievements across the sector.

Việt Nam ranked 44th out of 133 economies in the Global Innovation Index 2024, up two places from the previous year, and retained its leading position among lower middle-income countries.

The ministry has also launched the Việt Nam Technology Exchange, bringing the total number of active technology trading floors nationwide to 24.

Việt Nam’s innovation ecosystem continues to expand, currently comprising 208 investment funds, 84 incubators and 40 business accelerators.

At present, 42 national-level science and technology programmes are being implemented, connecting research with production and practical application.

In the realm of digital transformation, the national data integration and sharing platform has processed 630 million transactions, fulfilling 73 per cent of the year’s plan.

Meanwhile, the rate of fully online administrative dossiers has reached nearly 40 per cent, enhancing the delivery of public services.

The postal and telecommunications sector has recorded robust growth, with revenue increasing by 12.8 per cent.

Việt Nam leads the region in network speed, and its IPv6 adoption rate of 65 per cent places it in the global top 10.

The digital economy now accounts for 18.7 per cent of national GDP, up 10 per cent year-on-year, with the core digital economy contributing 8.6 per cent.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Phạm Đức Long said that institutional development is a critical foundation for advancing science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

In the current context, the legal framework for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation remains fragmented across sectors and between the central and local levels.

Therefore, the ministry must assume the role of ‘chief architect’, conducting a comprehensive review to update outdated content and fill in the gaps needed to create a coherent, inclusive ecosystem, he said.

In the first half of 2025, the ministry submitted five draft laws to the National Assembly.

For the remainder of the year, it will continue refining the institutional ecosystem with four additional bills: amendments to the Law on Intellectual Property, the Law on High Technologies, the Law on Technology Transfer and the proposed Digital Transformation Law.

Key priorities for the second half of 2025 also include reviewing and implementing tasks under existing national science and technology programmes, as well as rolling out the restructuring plan for national-level programmes for the 2026–30 period.

The ministry will also develop comprehensive statistical indicators to assess the performance of scientific research and technological development, serving as a basis to evaluate the efficiency of State budget spending in the sector.— VNS