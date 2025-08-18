Bhutanese King’s Việt Nam visit expected to deepen bilateral ties: ambassador

NEW DELHI — Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyễn Thanh Hải has highlighted the state visit to Việt Nam by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema from August 18-22, the first by a Bhutanese monarch since the two countries established diplomatic ties 13 years ago, as an occasion for the two nations to shape and deepen the bilateral relationship.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporter in New Delhi, Hải said the visit showed that Bhutan attached importance to Việt Nam's rapid development and the growing all-around cooperation between the two nations. It also reflected Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external ties for the sake of peace, cooperation and development.

He described the visit as an important occasion for leaders to chart future cooperation and identify key areas for cooperation. Discussions would focus on sharing expertise in governance, socio-economic development, welfare improvement, cultural preservation and environmental protection.

Hải believes that the visit would usher in a new phase of cooperation, making the Việt Nam–Bhutan friendship more practical and effective for the benefit of their people, while contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Reflecting on milestones since diplomatic ties were set up in January 2012, Hải underscored the growing friendship and cooperation, with regular exchanges of letters and messages on major occasions. Both countries quickly appointed ambassadors to accelerate bilateral cooperation, and supported each other at international forums, notably the United Nations. Before this trip, the Bhutanese Queen Mother Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck visited Vietnam in 2022 on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Tourism has become a standout area of cooperation, according to the ambassador. Bhutan, renowned for its Gross National Happiness index, its natural landscapes and Buddhist sites, is attracting more Vietnamese visitors, while more Bhutanese are exploring Việt Nam. The launching of regular round-trip flights in 2025 is expected to further boost travel demand.

Though trade and investment remain modest, interest is rising. Việt Nam has one registered investment project in Bhutan’s interior and construction sector, and with both economies growing, the two countries have ample potential for more practical and effective collaboration.

Asked about what both nations should do to leverage their strengths for win-win coordination, Hải described the shared Buddhist traditions as a groundwork for people-to-people exchanges and tourism, including spiritual tourism.

Both nations also share a development philosophy: while Bhutan measures progress through Gross National Happiness, Việt Nam places people at the centre of its development strategy. Each prioritises economic growth alongside cultural preservation, environmental protection, and improvements in education and healthcare.

Both countries are undergoing major reforms and pursuing stronger international cooperation. Bhutan, in particular, is seeking Vietnamese investors for its flagship Gelephu Mindfulness City project, a special administrative zone designed to boost green growth and well-being. The Bhutanese Government is also keen to learn from Việt Nam’s experience in agriculture, food processing, freshwater aquaculture and electrical equipment production, while welcoming investment in infrastructure and hydropower.

To unlock this potential, Hải advised both sides to establish formal cooperation frameworks, expand air connectivity, including direct flights, and ramp up joint promotion of tourism, trade and investment to raise mutual understanding, especially business opportunities. — VNA/VNS